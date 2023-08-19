Highlights Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister received a controversial straight red card on his home debut for a rash challenge on Ryan Christie.

The tackle did not initially appear reckless, but referee Thomas Bramall disagreed and VAR upheld the decision, ending Mac Allister's first Anfield appearance for the Reds.

Despite the setback, Liverpool continued their momentum and went on to score, putting them 3-1 ahead in the match.

In controversial circumstances, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was sent off on his home debut for the Reds against Bournemouth.

The Argentine international, who signed for Liverpool from Brighton this summer, was handed a straight red card for a rash challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute.

Mac Allister appeared to try and tackle Christie as he was attempting to clear the ball but caught him on the shin in the process.

While the tackle did not appear too reckless at first, referee Thomas Bramall thought otherwise and sent the midfielder off instantly. VAR then failed to overturn the original decision, meaning Mac Allister's dreams of a memorable Anfield debut ended in disaster.

Check out Mac Allister's challenge below. We'll let you make your own minds up.

VIDEO: Alexis Mac Allister's challenge on Ryan Christie

Lineker reacts to Mac Allister's red card

While Mac Allister's challenge was no doubt a foul, the majority of experts believed the decision was harsh and should've been overturned by VAR.

Indeed, Gary Lineker tweeted: "Mac Allister sees red but it’s a nonsense. Referee and VAR at Anfield having a poor day."

Similarly, former Reds striker Michael Owen said: "No way on earth is that a red card for MacAllister. Yellow at most."

Liverpool claim victory over Cherries

Mac Allister understandably appeared devastated as he left the field, but his dismissal did little to stop Liverpool's momentum.

While the Cherries had taken an early lead through Antoine Semenyo in just the third minute, Klopp's side hit back through Luis Diaz before the half-hour mark.

The Reds then won a penalty, which Mohamed Salah missed – yet the Egyptian was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Mac Allister's sending-off would've sparked hope among Bournemouth fans, but just four minutes later, Dioga Jota made it 3-1 as his shot rebounded off a defender.

Despite some late Bournemouth pressure, the score stayed 3-1 as Liverpool secured their first win of the new season.

Will Mac Allister's red card get overturned?

Klopp has yet to comment on whether Liverpool will appeal the decision, but you'd imagine the club will do so in the hope the red card will be rescinded.

Liverpool found themselves in a similar situation last year when Darwin Nunez was red-carded on his Liverpool debut for headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen.

In that case, however, the verdict was pretty unanimous and there was never any chance of the decision being overturned.