Highlights Liverpool reclaimed top spot with a 3-1 victory thanks to Mac Allister's incredible strike and solid defense from Kelleher.

Sheffield United almost shocked Liverpool early on, but a goalkeeper error and Mac Allister's brilliance sealed the win.

Mac Allister's stunning goal and almost brace, along with Gakpo's header, secured a crucial win for Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool regained their spot at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United and had Alexis Mac Allister's second-half strike to thank during their crucial top flight encounter at Anfield.

In what would have been a hammer blow to their title hopes, the home side nearly fell behind inside the opening minute of the match, as a throw-in was flicked on to James McAtee. His volley, however, was aimed straight at Caoimhin Kelleher, who managed to save it well.

Despite the Blades' bright start, they then fell behind because of a calamitous error from goalkeeper Ivo Grbic. After the ball was played back to him, the shot-stopper dithered before attempting to launch the ball downfield. That allowed Darwin Nunez to close the distance, meaning that the ball ricocheted off the Uruguayan and rolled into the back of the net.

Liverpool seemed in complete control after the opener, barely looking threatened by the visitors. But Chris Wilder's side conjured a goal out of nothing in the second half after Gustavo Hamer crept around the back of Conor Bradley and headed it against the full-back who, in turn, put the ball through Kelleher's legs.

Alexis Mac Allister's Rocket Shocks Sheffield United

Cody Gakpo put the finishing touch on a 3-1 victory

And while the title seemed to be slipping out of Jurgen Klopp's grasp, Alexis Mac Allister stepped up to the plate. Andrew Robertson's delivered ball was cleared by a Blades defender before it ricocheted off Luis Diaz, landing perfectly in the vicinity of Mac Allister.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion ace, one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, lashed an audacious effort, packed with tons of venom, goalward, and it ended up far into the top right corner. Grbic gave it his best attempt to thwart it but had no chance - Mac Allister's strike was inch-perfect, and it indeed gave Liverpool some much-needed breathing space in what should have been a routine victory.

In the 84th minute, the 2022 World Cup winner almost managed to bag another scorcher with his free kick effort reverberating the upright, leaving the Sheffield goalkeeper helpless. If that had rippled the back of the net, Mac Allister would have notched one of the best braces in Premier League history.

Cody Gakpo then put the game to bed in the 89th minute as the Dutchman's headed effort exuded a sigh of relief, mixed with a roar of sheer elation, from the Anfield faithful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have scored a total of 26 Premier League goals this season in the final 15 minutes of matches, which is 10 more than any other side in the division.

Three points ahead of Manchester City

In Klopp's farewell tour, everyone associated with the Merseyside-based outfit will be hoping to reign triumphant on as many fronts as possible, especially the Premier League. The 3-1 result over Wilder's relegation-threatened side takes Klopp and his men two points clear of Arsenal, who were victorious over Luton on Wednesday night.

Manchester City, too, are still within a shout of winning their fourth consecutive Premier League crown this season after a Phil Foden-inspired display against Aston Villa, which ended 4-1 in favour of Guardiola's men, but Liverpool are now three points ahead of their Manchester counterparts. It's all to play for with eight games left to run.