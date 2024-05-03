Highlights Stan Collymore has insisted that Alexis Mac Allister has had a "stunning" debut season at Anfield.

After two games without victory, Liverpool look to have crashed out of the title race with just a handful of games to play. They were beaten by Everton in the Merseyside Derby to majorly dent their chances of a second Premier League crown in four years, before they were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham United on a weekend Arsenal and Manchester City were both on the winning side to fuel their charges.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now five points adrift of leaders Arsenal with three games to play, while Man City are in the driving seat - two points behind the Gunners with a game in hand. The general consensus seems to be that Liverpool are a level below the teams that have taken the title away from them and one former Liverpool player agrees.

Stan Collymore has given his thoughts on the Reds’ current squad, what specifically has cost them this season cost them, who has not hit the heights to win a title, and who has impressed.

Alexis Mac Allister a ‘Resounding Success’

Collymore says the Argentine has been Liverpool’s standout performer

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are two players who have not stepped up for Liverpool this season, according to Collymore, while Mohamed Salah has not been at his free-flowing best either as his future at the club grows increasingly doubtful following his spat with the manager.

Speaking in his CaughtOffide column, Collymore outlined his winners and losers in Liverpool’s season.

“Liverpool haven’t been good enough in key positions this season. Darwin Nunez has been wasteful and the questions about him and Cody Gakpo being good enough for Liverpool won’t go away. “The only player that’s been a resounding success is Alexis Mac Allister — he’s had a stunning season."

On Salah, Collymore added: “And then there’s the slightly concerning Mo Salah vs Klopp situation. A frustrated player venting off steam? Or a bigger-than-the-club type whose influence will grow when the manager goes just as his star will naturally decline?

“One thing’s for sure, Michael Edwards is going to have to get it right and earn his corn this summer and support the new manager big time.”

Liverpool ‘Very Possibly’ Falling Behind

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Chelsea could all leapfrog Liverpool

Klopp will depart at the end of the season which signals a new era at Anfield after nine years under the German’s stewardship. Liverpool look to have failed in their attempts to give Klopp the dream send-off with a second league title, and their wait could go on.

Collymore feels the rise of multiple Premier League clubs could halt Liverpool’s progress, who will be taking on a new project under whoever is appointed the new boss at the start of next season.

In his CaughtOffside column, he added: “With a potentially rejuvenated Man United with Spurs, Aston Villa Villa, West Ham and Newcastle champing at the bit to get top-four, Chelsea’s young pups coming good, and Arsenal becoming Man City’s new big rivals, could a drop off for many years to come be on the cards for Liverpool? — I think it’s very possible.”