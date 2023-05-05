Alexis Mac Allister scored a 99th minute winner from the penalty spot as Brighton beat Manchester United on Thursday.

Just when it looked as though the match at the Amex Stadium was heading for a 0-0 draw, Luke Shaw handled the ball inside his own box to give Brighton the perfect opportunity for all three points.

And Mac Allister made absolutely no mistake with a fantastic penalty that flew past David de Gea.

Another brilliant win for Brighton.

The penalty sent the home fans inside the stadium into ecstasy.

However, they might not have been the only fans of a Premier League club celebrating.

The goal would no doubt have been met with joy by Liverpool fans.

Seeing rivals Manchester United lose will always go down well on Merseyside, while the defeat keeps their very faint hopes of finishing above them in the Champions League qualification places.

But Liverpool supporters may well have been celebrating the goalscorer too.

Liverpool closing in on deal to sign Mac Allister

That's because, on Thursday, reports intensified that Jurgen Klopp's side were closing in on a move for the Brighton midfielder.

On Thursday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: "Liverpool have presented their project and also financial proposal to Alexis Mac Allister. The club will insist in the next weeks; discussions advancing but agreement not done yet. #LFC Feeling remains Alexis will 100% leave Brighton and it will be early, May or June."

He followed that up in the evening with: "Liverpool want to be fast on the Alexis Mac Allister deal. Understand May and June will be crucial months to proceed in talks. #LFC The proposal has been submitted and project presented, as revealed this morning."

And he's far from the only journalist suggesting Liverpool are more than interested in Mac Allister.

It's got Liverpool fans very excited.

And so too, did Mac Allister's performance against Man Utd.

Not only did he score the winning goal but Mac Allister put on a really strong performance for all the Liverpool fans watching him a lot closer than they did previously.

VIDEO: Alexis Mac Allister's performance for Brighton vs Man Utd

Liverpool fans react to Mac Allister's performance

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted to his display:

What did Mac Allister say after Brighton beat Man Utd?

After the match, Mac Allister admitted that he finds it very easy to play in this Brighton side.

"We did everything to score but we could not do it," he told Sky Sports. "In the end, we got the penalty. It is easy to play in this team. They help me to be a better player every day."

"I’ve been here three, three-and-a-half years already? And I know what this club gave to me, I’m really grateful with them, really happy to be here.

"I try to transmit that to my teammates, the young players - South American players, which we’ve got a lot. It’s a fantastic team, it’s like a family so every time I get to the pitch I really enjoy playing here."