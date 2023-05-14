Liverpool have begun preliminary contacts with Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a disappointing season by Liverpool's standards, a midfield reshuffle is necessary.

Liverpool transfer news - Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister

Rice and Mac Allister have both been heavily linked with a move away from their respective clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

ESPN recently reported that West Ham United will demand £100m to allow Rice to leave the club, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool all interested in the midfielder.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have also claimed that Mac Allister will cost in the region of £70m, with Liverpool one of the clubs in contact with the Argentinian's camp.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season, the Merseyside club are going to need to sign multiple midfielders in the summer.

Liverpool face a fight to qualify for Champions League football and currently sit outside of the top four, which could make it difficult to attract certain players ahead of next term.

However, the size of the club and considering this campaign has been a bit of an anomaly could mean some of their targets could give them the benefit of the doubt.

What has Galetti said about Mac Allister and Rice?

Galetti has suggested that Liverpool have already initiated contact with Mac Allister and Rice, but it's going to be difficult with many clubs sniffing around.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Liverpool have several names on their midfielder list. At the top, certainly, is Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister. The first preliminary contacts have begun with both West Ham and Brighton. For both players, the competition is fierce."

How could Liverpool line up next season?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have recently sent scouts to watch OGC Nice defender Jean Clair Todibo.

The centre-back alongside a few new additions in midfield could make the Reds a formidable force next season and give them a chance of competing for the league title once again.

Potential Liverpool XI next campaign

Is this starting XI strong enough to be able to push Manchester City and Arsenal all the way next term? Well, that remains to be seen.

However, there's no doubt it would make them significantly stronger if they can also keep hold of some of their best players.