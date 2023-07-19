Liverpool hit four past Karlsruher on Wednesday evening as they kicked off their 2023/24 season in style.

The Reds travelled to Germany to take on the 2.Bundesliga side at the BBBank Wildpark.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a strong XI with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and new signing Dominik Szoboszlai all in the starting lineup.

Liverpool raced out the blocks and took the lead in the third minute through Darwin Nunez.

The German side battled back and had taken the lead five minutes after the break.

Lars Stindl restored parity with a thunderbolt before Sebastian Jung's effort gave the hosts the lead.

Liverpool managed to hit the back of the net three times in the final 21 minutes to ensure they came away with the victory.

Cody Gakpo's 69th minute strike and Diogo Jota's quickfire double in stoppage-time meant Liverpool won 4-2.

Alexis Mac Allister makes impressive debut for Liverpool

Liverpool fans got to see their new summer signing, Alexis Mac Allister, in action in a red shirt for the first time.

The Argentine, who signed for the Merseyside club in a £35m move from Brighton, came on at half-time and was mightily impressive during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Mac Allister was deployed on the right of a midfield three and he showed why Liverpool paid so much money to sign him.

He was involved in a brilliant passage of play with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in the 54th minute.

Some intricate passing between the trio opened up a goalscoring opportunity for Jota, but he was unable to find the back of the net.

Mac Allister was able to round out his impressive performance with an assist.

The 24-year-old won possession back inside Karlsruher's half and he set up Jota, who gobbled up the opportunity to make it 4-2.

YouTuber user SVMM has compiled Mac Allister's impressive highlights and you can view them below...

VIDEO: Alexis Mac Allister's highlights from Liverpool debut vs Karlsruher

Alexis Mac Allister's statistics in Karlsruher vs Liverpool

Mac Allister's stats from the match make for impressive reading.

Mac Allister was given a 7.5 rating by SofaScore. The only Liverpool players that recorded a higher mark were Mohamed Salah (7.6), Gakpo (9.1) and Jota (8.8).

He touched the ball 41 times and completed 27 of his 32 passes. He also made one tackle, completed two long balls and recorded two key passes.

Diogo Jota raves about Alexis Mac Allister after Karlsruher vs Liverpool

Jota was very complimentary of his teammate following the match.

The Portuguese forward said after the game: "I really like these kinds of players. They can see these passes. You just need to make the run and they will see it and that is amazing.

"I have started to see I can link up very well with him and hopefully we can take this into the season."

What next for Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister?

Liverpool are next in action on Monday July 24 when they take on SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

They then play Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Darmstadt before beginning their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on August 2.