Alexis Mac Allister has had his say on the controversial incident that saw Liverpool denied a late penalty against Manchester City.

The midfielder appeared to be kicked in the chest by City's Jeremy Doku in the final minute of the game.

The Argentine midfielder is convinced Liverpool would have been awarded a spot-kick.

Alexis Mac Allister has spoken out after being denied a 99th-minute penalty during Liverpool's clash against Manchester City at Anfield. The Premier League title rivals couldn't be separated as the game ended 1-1, but the controversial late decision was the big takling point after full-time.

John Stones had given the defending champions the lead in the 23rd minute with a deft finish from Kevin De Bruyne's clever corner. Mac Allister then pulled the hosts level from the penalty spot early in the second half after City goalkeeper Ederson brought Darwin Nunez down inside the box.

An exhilarating affair was brought to an end with each side earning a point, but it could have been a different story had Jeremy Doku been judged to have fouled Liverpool's goalscorer. Referee Michael Oliver saw no issue with the challenge that saw the Belgian winger's boot make contact with the Argentine maestro's chest following a slight touch on the ball.

VAR failed to overrule the on-field decision as it was believed Doku's foot brushing the ball was enough to deem it a fair challenge. Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has since come out to disagree with the call made by the officials.

Mac Allister Fumes at Non-Penalty

Midfielder Believes Wrong Call Was Made

Mac Allister put in a tireless display in the Liverpool engine room alongside Wataru Endo and expressed his pride in his team's performance, telling reporters, per the Daily Mail: "I think the performance was very good, second half was amazing so very proud in that sense, but gutted that we didn't get the three points."

When asked if he felt his side should have been awarded a second spot-kick at the death, the 25-year-old was clear with his response:

"You think it's just me? I think it's a clear penalty, I cannot say much more. I think the referee did a good job throughout the game, but I think he made a mistake in the last decision."

The former Brighton star isn't the only man to have taken issue with the call, as Jurgen Klopp expressed his frustrations after the game. The German could be seen confronting referee Oliver upon the full-time whistle.

Liverpool and Man City Drop Points in Title Race

Advantage Arsenal as the Gunners go Top

One manager who would have had a close eye on the game between the two title rivals is Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard saw his Arsenal side reach the top of the table following Saturday's win against Brentford, and the Gunners remain in pole position after the draw at Anfield.

The north London outfit travel to the Etihad Stadium in their next Premier League match knowing a victory will see them remain in first place. Things have become extremely tight between the three sides in contention to lift the trophy, with only one point separating them.

The 2023/24 season looks set to be one of the most fiercely contested title races in modern history and fine margins, such as the aforementioned penalty decision, could play a huge role in where the trophy ends up this summer.