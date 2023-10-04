Highlights Liverpool will be aiming for their second win in the Europa League as they face Union Saint-Gilloise, after a come-from-behind victory in their previous match.

The Premier League giants have been in impressive form, with an eight-game unbeaten streak ending in a narrow defeat to Tottenham.

Alexis Mac Allister will come up against his brother, Kevin, on Thursday in Liverpool's Europa League clash with Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to make it two from two in their 2023/24 Europa League campaign as they welcome Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise to Anfield on Thursday night. After falling in the 14th minute of their Europe curtain-raiser against LASK, Jurgen Klopp’s high-flyers secured a trio of second-half goals in order to top Group E.

Darwin Núñez’s penalty inspired the comeback just 11 minutes after the restart as Colombian forward Luis Diaz joined the goalscoring party just seven minutes later as Liverpool gained the lead for the first time. Mohamed Salah, who began the game warming the substitutes bench, was introduced in the 74th minute, though it took him just 14 minutes to produce the inevitable as the Merseyside-based side closed the scoring at 3-1.

In comparison to 2022/23, the Premier League behemoths are looking like an entirely different entity and even boasted an eight-game unbeaten streak before Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur grabbed a winner in the dying embers of their hotly contested affair as Joel Matip inadvertently poked home a Pedro Porro cross.

A well-fought contest between the topflight duo ended 2-1 in favour of the home outfit but fans from all corners of the globe – not just of an Anfield persuasion – were dumbfounded by the ineptitude of the Stockley Park personnel in charge as Diaz’s perfectly-legal goal was chalked off after miscommunication.

Read More: Premier League could be forced to replay Spurs vs Liverpool, says leading sports lawyer

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) were quick with their attempt to rectify their damaging mistake by issuing a statement but Liverpool supporters are understandably aggrieved and are suggesting that an apology is not good enough. Instead, the players themselves will look to put their London Stadium sorrows behind them as prepare for their second Europa League fixture of the campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Brighton & Hove Albion 112 20 9 13 0 AA Argentinos Juniors 83 12 9 13 0 Boca Juniors 20 2 4 3 0 Liverpool 8 0 1 3 1 All data per Transfermarkt

Alexis Mac Allister’s wholesome exchange with his brother Kevin

This game will mark an important part in history as it is the first-ever competitive meeting between the duo but more importantly for two Mac Allister brothers who will be going toe-to-toe for 90 minutes. Both born in Argentina, the pair have enjoyed different career paths, but both made respective transfers to their current employers across the summer months and just like fate, they will meet on the European stage this coming Thursday.

As they both prepare for one of the biggest games of their lives, Alexis and his brother, who plays as a central defender for Liverpool's upcoming European opponents, sat down to enjoy a pre-match call, with Alexis even wishing that his brother ‘suffers’. It was posted on Liverpool’s official X account and to no surprise, it has gone viral.

“Where are you, at home? Are you on your holidays? Don’t you have training?” the former Brighton & Hove Albion man asked.

“We’re really relaxed, we’ve got an easy game coming up.” his brother then jovially said back.

Clips of Liverpool’s and Union Saint-Gilloise’s names being pulled during the Europa League draw was then shown before Alexis asked his brother about his reaction.

Read more: Clip emerges of Alexis Mac Allister’s brother Kevin finding out he’s playing Liverpool

“The pilot said ‘you’re playing LASK, after Toulouse, and then he paused and said Liverpool.’ For me, to play at Anfield, I can listen to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, it will be incredible for me.” Kevin said as a video of him and his teammates cheering at the thought of playing Liverpool was shown.

In response, Alexis said: “Hopefully you don’t enjoy it and I want you to suffer. I can tell you because I’ve been in Anfield, as a Liverpool player, and as an away player as well, and I can tell you as an away player, you will feel the stadium and the crowd.”

“And maybe you will feel my tackle!” Kevin hit back.

“I know you are wishing us bad luck. Because I know how it is in Argentina. It was a pleasure to speaking with you again. See you Thursday and good luck because you’ll need it!” Alexis exclaimed as the duo shared a laugh.

Alexis has enjoyed a flourishing start to life at Anfield, despite plundering just the one assist in his eight opening outings. It is the intangible aspects of his game that Liverpool fans have been appreciative of, however, as the lovable Argentinian has quickly become a fan favourite. On the other side of the brotherhood, Kevin, a 25-year-old centre-back, has played just 12 matches at his new club, amassing the fourth-highest number of minutes out of his teammates so far this term. The upcoming match-up between the two will be an interesting watch, that’s for sure.

Alexis and Kevin share the same love for Liverpool

Despite only Alexis playing for the Reds, it is clear that his brother shares the same amount of love to a team that is hailed in such high regard in their eyes. When quizzed by his brother, who became one of the club’s marquee summer signings, what he thinks about the club and what he told the World Cup winner before he rubbed-stamped his £35m move from Brighton, Kevin could only usher supportive comments towards the move and how special a club Liverpool is to his family.

“Only just to sign. The most important thing is to enjoy it always. And at Liverpool, I think it’s a really nice place to improve for Alexis. So much history in one of the best teams in the world, and I am very proud of him. I really enjoy when he plays for Liverpool, at Anfield – it’s a really proud moment for us [our family].”

The now Liverpool playmaker then went on to confess his love to England's top division, most notably his employers. He admitted the pride to finally lace up as part of the Anfield-based outfit and referenced how proud his parents are of his latest venture, too, claiming they urged him to put pen to paper as the opportunity arose.

“Yeah, when we were kids, we used to watch a lot of Premier League, teams like Liverpool. So, yeah, everything is pretty special now and to be here, not just for me, but they feel very proud as well. The first thing they told me was to ‘Just sign!’ and that they wanted me to play here because they know this is such a special club.”

All the endearing comments and brotherly love will be put aside however, when the two lock horns at Anfield on Thursday evening, at least for 90 minutes. The Reds are looking to take control of their group, though the visiting side will be no pushovers considering they drew with French side Toulouse in match week one.

Watch: Full video of the Mac Allister brothers sitting down in wholesome, pre-match exchange