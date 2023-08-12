Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a quiet transfer window so far, but Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed some details on their potential pursuit of AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a hectic summer for the Wanderers, with multiple players leaving the club, followed by their manager.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Latest

With Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Nathan Collins, Joao Moutinho, and Raul Jimenez among the names to have departed this window, Wolves will be desperate to finalise further additions.

Matt Doherty and Tom King are the only two players to have signed on the dotted line at Molineux, excluding those who were on loan at the club last season.

Wolves' transfer plans have certainly taken a hit this week after it was announced that Julen Lopetegui would be leaving his position as manager, with Gary O'Neil appointed the following day.

It's not to say O'Neil won't be able to attract players, but there potentially could have been deals lined up under the assumption that Lopetegui would be in charge for the season.

With just a few days before Wolves' Premier League campaign begins against Manchester United, it's certainly not the ideal scenario to be in.

With some key players already departed, Wolves could face a difficult campaign unless they manage to get new signings through the door.

Their financial problems won't help the situation, with chairman Jeff Shi recently penning an open letter to supporters, confirming that they may have to be careful with their money this summer.

Now, journalist Galetti has provided one name Wolves are interested in bringing to the Midlands.

What has Galetti said about Wolves?

Galetti has named AC Milan's Saelemaekers as one to watch in terms of a potential incoming at Molineux this summer.

The Italian journalist adds that the midfielder is not part of Milan's plans heading into the new season, so there's a good chance he could depart before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "A new name, another name is Saelemaekers of AC Milan. That is another player who is appreciated. Let's keep an eye on him.

"He is on the sideline in the project of the Italian club of the Rossoneri. So, this is the overall situation of Wolves."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This WindowGiveMeSportGiveMeSport

What's next for Wolves?

After losing Jimenez earlier in the summer, Wolves could be in the market for a striker.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are unlikely to make a move for West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, unless he's available on a free transfer.

Again, this is highlighting the financial problems at the club.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have claimed that Wolves are close to reaching an agreement for a different Hammers player, Aaron Cresswell.

The report suggests that the Midlands club have already seen a £2.5m bid rejected from West Ham, who are hoping to receive in the region of £4m.

Wolves fans will be hoping their transfer window becomes a little more exciting over the next few weeks.