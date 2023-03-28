Chile's 92nd minute winner against Paraguay almost has to be seen to be believed.

The two South American nations locked horns in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time.

It was, of course, a friendly match, as CONMEBOL's qualification group for the 2026 World Cup is yet to get started.

While the game between Chile and Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano wasn't a competitive one, there was still bags of entertainment.

Going into the second-minute of injury-time, the score was level at 2-2.

Paulo Diaz put Chile 1-0 up in the first half, before strikes from Matias Rojas and Gabriel Avalos in the space of just two minutes saw the Paraguayans go in at the break with the lead.

Chile then levelled things at 2-2 in the 76th minute through their record goalscorer, Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez then played a key role in the game's bizarre winner, which is perhaps the worst ever goal scored from a corner kick.

The Arsenal icon attempted to catch the Paraguay defence out by taking the set-piece quickly.

And while his effort was of the poorest quality, with barely any of his teammates stationed inside the box, it still managed to create a goal.

How you ask? Well, Paraguay goalkeeper Antony Silva decided to go full Sunday League by fumbling Sanchez's tame cross into the goal.

We've watched the footage countless times and still cannot work out how Silva managed to spill it, a clanger for the ages...

Video: Chile's bizarre 92nd minute winner vs Paraguay

The kind of thing you expect from a grassroots goalkeeper who necked 12 pints the night before, not an international-level professional.

It's not like it was Silva's first rodeo either. He's played 54 times for Paraguay and has represented the country at numerous Copa America tournaments.

Silva plays his club football in Mexico with Puebla, who're currently 11th in the Liga MX table.

He's usually no mug between the sticks, but his error against Chile ranks as one of the worst in recent memory.

Imagine if it had come in a World Cup qualifier, eh? Silva would never have lived the moment down.