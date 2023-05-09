Manchester City and Real Madrid could not be separated in their Champions League semi-final first leg tie on Tuesday evening.

Vinicius Jr's 36th minute rocket gave Real Madrid the lead.

Manchester City fought back and restored parity thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's second half beauty.

There were no further goals as the match ended 1-1.

Alfie Haaland clashes with Real Madrid fans during match

Erling Haaland was uncharacteristically quiet on the pitch in Madrid.

The same cannot be said about his father, Alfie.

Alfie was in the stands for the match at the Bernabeu. He watched the game from a corporate box.

But he had to be escorted out of the box during the second half after clashing with the Real Madrid fans in front of him.

Footage shows Alfie taunting Real Madrid fans before being escorted outside of the box.

Alfie has been accused of 'insulting' and 'throwing food' at the Real Madrid supporters in front of him.

Footage also appears to show Alfie making a rude gesture to the home fans.

Pep Guardiola: We are happy with the result

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media after the game and he was happy with the result.

He said, per Manchester City's official website: “It was a really tight game. Congratulations to the team because in this competition and this scenario the teams are always so difficult for their history but especially their quality.

“We started really well and when we were better they made an incredible transition from Camavinga and an incredible finish from Vinicius.

“And when they were better than us in the second half, we scored a goal.

“It was a tight game. It's open to Manchester, it will be a final playing at home with our people and we look forward to it.

“The effort was incredible. It's like a play-off now.

“We will try to adjust something maybe in the second leg to be more fluid and play with a bit more rhythm because we play at home and at home we feel comfortable with our people. We are going to try.

“The team that is going to win the game is going to get to the final.”

Man City will welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for their second leg on May 17. The victor will book their place in the final, where they will face off against either Inter Milan or AC Milan.