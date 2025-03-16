Southampton journalist Alfie House of The Daily Echo believes that there is “no way” that Saints manager Ivan Juric will remain with the club beyond the summer.

It has been a miserable season for Southampton and unfortunately for the club, there are few other accurate ways to describe their campaign. Former manager Russell Martin guided them to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking in the 2023/24 term, doing so with a possession-heavy style of play.

Martin’s commitment to his beliefs and more so, his refusal to change them, were ultimately his downfall. Southampton parted ways with their promotion-winning manager in December 2024 and in his place, turned to a more experienced figure in Ivan Juric, formerly of Roma, Genoa and more notably, Torino.

Despite relatively high hopes about Juric and his self-professed hopes of implementing a “death metal” style of football, the Croatian has made little difference at St Mary’s. He was appointed with Southampton already nine points adrift of safety, a number that has only grown in Juric’s tenure.

Now, it would seem that Southampton have already made a decision on Juric’s immediate future.

House: “No Way” That Juric Stays

Croatian will most likely depart Southampton in the summer

“No way he’s here next season” were the words of Southampton journalist Alfie House when discussing Juric’s future, a blunt summary that states the 49-year-old will not have a long tenure with the Saints. At the time of his appointment, it seemed that Juric had been drafted in as a short-term option, but the lack of form under his management will have only furthered that notion to many.

Ivan Juric's Premier League Record So Far Matches 12 Wins 1 Draws 0 Losses 11 Goals Scored 10 Goals Conceded 34 Points Won 3

At the time of writing, Southampton have played 29 Premier League games, drawing just three and winning only two. The nine points that they have tallied thus far means that they are 17 points adrift of safety with only nine matches remaining, with Southampton’s fate now all but confirmed.

Southampton have reportedly held an interest in Danny Rohl for some time, the German having worked wonders with Sheffield Wednesday since arriving in England. The Saints are also keen on Liam Rosenior of Strasbourg. Whether or not either option is the man that Southampton look to remains to be seen, but what seems certain is that there will definitely be a new face in the dugout for the Saints next season.

(All stats are from the Premier League website and are correct as of 16/03/2025)