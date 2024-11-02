Southampton midfielder Adam Lallana suffered a groin injury during their win over Everton on Saturday afternoon and was in pain after the game, according to journalist Alfie House.

The Saints finally picked up their first win of the Premier League season thanks to a late goal from Adam Armstrong, lifting the morale around St Mary's following a poor start to the campaign.

But the occasion was somewhat marred when veteran midfielder Lallana was forced off the pitch during the second half with the game still goalless, after a fine individual performance.

Former England star has a groin injury

The 36-year-old was forced off at half-time and was replaced by Joe Aribo, but journalist Alfie House revealed on his personal X account after the game that he saw the former England star "in a bit of pain".

"Just seen Adam Lallana walking out and he did look in a bit of pain. With his family so didn't approach but Russell Martin says it's a groin injury. 'Nothing serious' but felt it enough to come off."

Adam Lallana Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 2(3) Goals 0 Assists 2 Pass completion % 87.7%

The Saints have had a rough time with injuries this season with several players suffering at different points.

Ahead of the win over Everton, manager Martin had five players either ruled out or labelled as a doubt, with first-choice Gavin Bazunu still not expected to return until the new year at the very earliest.

Winger Ryan Fraser was missing altogether with a knock while Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone are expected to be unavailable until after the international break at least.

Lallana has brought a composure and level of experience to the team that has been missing this season, so his absence will be a huge blow to the side if he is forced to miss an extended period of time.

Southampton travel to fellow relegation battlers Wolves in their next fixture next Saturday, before facing league leaders Liverpool in their first game after the break.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 02/11/2024.