Southampton have sounded out several managerial targets and are still considering more than three names as they continue their search for Russell Martin’s successor, according to journalist Alfie House.

The Saints have parted ways with the 38-year-old tactician after their 5-0 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday and have apparently yet to pinpoint a clear favourite for the St Mary’s job.

According to House, the club have started interviews with managers they have permission to speak with, and it remains to be seen whether an appointment can be made before Sunday’s Premier League clash at Fulham.

If not, Under-21s boss Simon Rusk is expected to remain in charge after overseeing the first team for their 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

Southampton are being heavily linked with West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan at the moment, with reports in Spain now suggesting the 41-year-old is edging closer to the St Mary’s job.

According to AS, Corberan already has an offer on the table from the south coast club, who are convinced the former Huddersfield Town boss is the right man for the job.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has also been recently linked, as well as ex-Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand.

However, Rohl’s departure from Hillsborough would require a ‘significant compensation’, which could prove to be a stumbling block in Southampton’s negotiations.

The Saints are sitting rock bottom of the Premier League after 16 games, having won just once and collected five points.

They will face Fulham, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace in their final three fixtures of 2024.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.