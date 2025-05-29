Real Madrid and Spain national team icon Alfredo Di Stefano is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of all time, while some even consider the ex-forward one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game.

Di Stefano was instrumental in Real Madrid’s dominant era in the 1950s and 1960s, leading them to eight La Liga titles and five European Cups, while also winning a plethora of individual honours, including two Ballon d’Ors and five Pichichi Trophies.

While he was an outstanding goalscorer himself, with 306 career goals for Real Madrid and another 23 for the Spain national team, Di Stefano never lacked admiration for his footballing peers and once named a fellow forward as ‘the best player ever’.

The eight-time Spanish champion picked a former World Cup winner over both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who he said were ‘both great players with specific qualities’.

Alfredo Di Stefano Praises Pele

Di Stefano once named Brazil icon Pele as ‘the best player ever’ and claimed the fellow forward was even better than Messi and Ronaldo: