Rangers have now ‘missed the boat’ to secure a sizeable fee for striker Alfredo Morelos, potentially causing ‘frustration’ at Ibrox, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Morelos looks set to depart the Gers on a free transfer following the conclusion of the current campaign, bringing an end to his successful six-year stint with the Glasgow giants.

Rangers news – Alfredo Morelos

In the summer of 2017, Rangers paid just £1 million to bring Morelos to the club from HJK Helsinki, and he has established himself as one of their top stars in the modern era.

The Colombia international has come close to leaving the Glasgow giants in the past, with Sky Sports reporting back in 2020 that he had agreed personal terms with LOSC Lille, but a transfer fee couldn’t be struck between the two clubs.

FC Porto then attempted to prise Morelos away from Rangers the following summer, with Portuguese outlet A Bola claiming that a deal worth around £15 million was close to being completed.

That proposed transfer also fell through, though, and the South American forward has now entered the final few months of his current contract.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has recently denied claims that Morelos has agreed a pre-contract deal with Sevilla before claiming there are ‘discussions’ going on surrounding his future.

What has O’Rourke said about Morelos?

When asked if Rangers have missed a trick by not cashing in on Morelos in the past, O’Rourke told GMS that he believes the Rangers hierarchy will be disappointed.

He said: “I'm sure there'll be a bit of frustration that maybe they have missed the boat on Alfredo Morelos and not getting a big-money offer for him.

“In the past, they've had bids for him from several clubs over the last few transfer windows, it seems his future is the subject of conjecture every transfer window, but he always ended up staying at Ibrox.”

How big a loss would Morelos be?

If Morelos does finally exit Rangers this summer, then his contribution in the final third of the pitch will be sorely missed.

The 5 foot 10 ace has scored 10 goals in his 38 appearances across all competitions so far this season, providing a further seven assists for his teammates.

Antonio Colak has settled into life at Rangers instantaneously, though, bagging 17 strikes in his 36 outings and could soften the blow of Morelos’ departure somewhat.

Nevertheless, losing someone of Morelos’ quality on a free transfer will surely still hurt Rangers, and Beale will need to bring in an adequate replacement.