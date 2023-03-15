Rangers have not ever been ‘genuinely tempted enough’ to sell striker Alfredo Morelos in the past, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old’s current £33,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of May, and it now seems as though he is set to depart Ibrox on a free transfer in the summer.

Rangers news – Alfredo Morelos

Sky Sports reported back in 2020 that Morelos had agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille and that they were negotiating a transfer fee with Rangers.

However, talks between the two clubs failed to reach an amicable conclusion, and the Colombia international stayed put.

FC Porto then attempted to prise Morelos away from the Gers the following summer, with Portuguese outlet A Bola claiming that a deal worth around £15 million was close to being completed.

But once again, the South American failed to secure an exit from Rangers, and now the Glasgow giants risk losing him on a free transfer.

Reports from Spain have claimed that Morelos has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Sevilla, but it remains to be seen if that speculation is based on facts.

What has Jones said about Morelos?

When asked if Rangers have made a mistake by not offloading Morelos in previous transfer windows, Jones disclosed that he doesn’t believe a suitable offer has ever arrived.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I mean, in hindsight, it's easy to look back and say that they have missed a trick by not cashing in on Morelos before now.

“I'm not sure they were ever genuinely tempted enough to sell him, and I'm not sure there have been good enough offers landing at times when they might have actually contemplated selling him either, so that's been a problem.”

Who could replace Morelos?

Morelos, who has 168 club career goals to his name, will take some replacing should he depart Rangers, but it seems manager Michael Beale has already identified a potential target.

According to Football Insider, the reigning Scottish Cup holders have a ‘genuine interest’ in Bordeaux striker Josh Maja.

The former Sunderland star is also set to become a free agent in the summer and has registered 12 goals and four assists in 30 appearances for the Ligue 2 side this season.

At 24, Maja still has his best years ahead of him, and Beale could secure another astute acquisition in the shape of the Nigeria international.