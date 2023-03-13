Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and manager Michael Beale have been tipped to ‘part ways’ in the summer by Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge during an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The Colombia international’s time at Ibrox appears to be coming to an end, and the Gers may now be planning for life after his imminent departure.

Rangers news – Alfredo Morelos

Beale openly criticised Morelos in a recent interview, saying that he wanted ‘more energy’ from the attacker and that he’s already expressed his concerns to the South American directly.

“He’s been in the club a long time and I need to see a little bit more from Alfredo day in, and day out. I think when he's played and the team has needed him, he’s fine,” said Beale.

“But I want more energy in the final third. Can he provide that? If he can, he’s a better option than what he’s been in the last few months. I think that’s fair. Everything I’m saying has been told to his face."

Morelos was named on the bench for the third consecutive game over the weekend after reports in Spain claimed he has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Sevilla.

The centre-forward then took to social media to post a cryptic message that translates to: "Do not give up. Sometimes the last key is the one that opens the door."

What has Bridge said about Morelos?

When asked about Morelos’ future, Bridge admitted that he can’t envisage the 26-year-old putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I think with him, he's been there a long, long time, and Rangers have, over those years, resisted big bids for him.

“But obviously, when your manager is critical of the player, the player is now doing cryptic messages on his social media, perhaps it is time for a break, ideally an amicable one.

“I certainly can't see him signing a new contract, which would mean the end of his Rangers career. But obviously, Morelos posting cryptic comments so soon after Beale’s public criticism just strikes me as if they're both going to part ways.”

How has Morelos been playing?

Morelos’ current £33,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of May, but he has still made a telling contribution for Rangers this season.

In his 37 appearances across all competitions, the 5 foot 10 ace has found the back of the net on 10 occasions, providing a further six assists for his teammates.

Rangers may already have a ready-made replacement in Antonio Colak, but losing Morelos would still surely be a bitter blow for Beale.