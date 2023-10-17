Highlights West Ham's Said Benrahma had a public altercation with Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi during a game.

Belmadi grabbed Benrahma by the collar, showing his displeasure with the winger's attitude.

Benrahma will hope he can help Algeria get off to a good start in next month's World Cup Qualifiers against Somalia and Mozambique.

While on international duty, West Ham United star Said Benrahma had a very public altercation with the Algeria boss, Djamel Belmadi, during a game against Egypt. Benrahma, who joined the east Londoners for £20m from Brentford, began the game in the UAE but was replaced by AS Roma midfielder Houssem Aouar just after the hour mark, moments after going 1-0 down courtesy of a Hamdi Fathi strike.

Things on the international front have not gone swimmingly for Algeria in recent times and with the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign around the corner, tensions are evidently running high. Former Leicester City star Islam Slimani, who began the friendly on the bench, grabbed a stoppage time equaliser, though it was Belmadi and Benrahma’s altercation stole the headlines.

What happened between Benrahma and Belmadi

The West Ham winger, who looked like a dejected figure, seemingly snubbed his coach upon his withdrawal, which the 47-year-old saw as the purest form of disrespect. Clearly unhappy with Benrahma’s attitude, he grabbed him by the collar of his shirt – leaving the winger alarmed.

During the heated encounter on the touchline, the national team coach pulled Benrahma close to his face, angrily. What was said between the duo is unknown, though Belmadi’s actions towards the Premier League ace does show a certain level of agitation. You can watch the incident for yourselves below.

What the Algeria coach has said since

Post-match, Belmadi reacted to the fiery incident and tried to play down its nature when speaking to the press as he claimed it was no more than a simple disagreement from them both and nothing serious (via footmercato):

“What happened with [Said] Benhrama are things that happen, locker room things. He came off, he wasn’t happy, I wasn’t happy, that’s all!”

Benrahma, 28, made his international bow for Algeria eight years ago and has scored just one goal in 21 appearances for the senior side, becoming a key member for his nation in the process. The situation will more than likely be resolved by now given Belmadi’s comments and with – as mentioned – their World Cup qualifying matches starting in November, the Algeria faithful will be hoping so, too. Their first two fixtures will be against Somalia and Mozambique, respectively, and they will have to face Botswana, Guinea and Uganda at a later date.

Premier League return next for Benrahma

The 28-year-old has the solitary assist under his belt for the reigning Europa Conference League champions this term and, despite being a fan-favourite, is struggling to assert himself into the fore of David Moyes’ plans. Since his winter switch in 2021, he has chalked up 24 goals and 19 assists in 143 games at the London Stadium and journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Benrahma need to find more consistency to be considered a regular under Moyes’ tutelage.

Said Benrahma vs West Ham United forwards - 2023/24 statistics (per 90) Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Shot-Creating Actions Key Passes Pass Completion (%) Michail Antonio 2.27 1.36 1.82 0.61 66% Lucas Paqueta 1.01 6.08 2.15 1.14 75.4% Jarrod Bowen 2.5 1.63 2.50 0.63 70.3% Said Benrahma 5 4.47 4.51 1.84 75% All statistics per FBRef

Now set to head back to England, Benrahma and the rest of the Hammers crop will begin to prepare for an away fixture against Aston Villa, who are enjoying a glittering campaign so far. As are West Ham, who are in seventh place, as they look to extend their current unbeaten run to five games.