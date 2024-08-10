Highlights Imane Khelif became an Olympic champion Friday.

Born a woman, Khelif faced backlash due to misconceptions about her gender.

She faced online abuse and this week addressed the scrutiny over her gender throughout the week.

Imane Khelif won the gold medal Olympic boxing match Friday amid scrutiny over her gender.

Khelif, representing Algeria, triumphed over China athlete Yang Liu in the women's 145-pound category at Roland Garros in Paris, France, to rapturous applause. Khelif completed the most remarkable run of her career to date, having beaten Angela Carini via abandonment, Luca Hamori 5-0, Janjeem Suwannapheng 5-0, and then, finally, Liu, by the same margin.

"For eight years, this has been my dream, and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medalist," said Khelif after her victory.

When a reporter asked her about the social media firestorm, she said: "That also gives my success a special taste because of those attacks."

What Where Those Attacks?

Khelif had previously spoken out bullying as misconceptions about her gender ran rampant online

As GIVEMESPORT previously reported, Khelif was disqualified from the Women's World Boxing Championships last year after failing to meet the gender eligibility criteria for that tournament. The IBA president, Umar Kremlev, said at the time that they had proof Khelif, and another boxer — who also participated at the 2024 OIympic Games in Paris, "had XY chromosomes" and were therefore expelled.

Khelif has never identified as a man, or transgender. She was also born a woman. Regardless, Khelif found herself as a culture war pawn on social media. The International Olympic Committee even said it was "saddened" at the vitriol online. Khelif responded to the backlash this week, saying in an interview with SNTV: "I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects.

"It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying."

She continued: "I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren't affected deeply. They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response."

'I'm a Woman Like Any Other Woman'

Khelif said Friday she's 'fully qualified' to take part in the competition

Using her Olympic platform Friday, Khelif once again addressed the abuse she has faced, albeit this time speaking as an Olympic champion.

“I’m fully qualified to take part in this competition. I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified.”

Khefli's gold medal is Algeria's second in the 2024 Olympics as a whole, as she joins Kaylia Nemour who won the women's uneven bars event in gymnastics August 4