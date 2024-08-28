US swimmer Ali Truwit is aiming for Paralympic gold this summer in Paris just one year on from losing her leg in a horrifying ordeal. Truwit was celebrating in Turks and Caicos with some friends after just having graduated from Yale. The 24-year-old swimmer was snorkeling in the ocean just off the island, when she and her friends were approached by a rather aggressive bull shark.

The shark attacked Truwit, and bit her lower leg off. She then raced back to the boat, after which she was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted back to America.

When bravely opening up about the attack, the Paralympian said: “We tried fighting back… My immediate thought was ‘Am I crazy or do I not have a foot right now?’“

Once she had been rushed back to America, she was taken to a trauma hospital in Miami, undergoing two surgeries to fight any infection she may have picked up during the attack. Her third and final surgery was on her 23rd birthday, where her lower leg was amputated.

The attack happened on the 24th of May 2023, just over a year ago, and now, she is heading to Paris to compete for Paralympic gold, a quite simply remarkable turnaround.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: During the 2024 United States Paralympic trials, Truwit set an American record in the 100m backstroke S10 event with a time of 1:08.98.

Ali Truwit's Road to the Paralympics

From surgeries to physiotherapy to competing at the Paralympics

After the surgery to remove her lower leg, there was a lot of work to be done. Truwit first had to work with prosthetic experts to get used to walking with her new leg, alongside the physio and strength training which comes after any major surgery, let alone an amputation!

But, more importantly, Truwit worked tirelessly with trauma therapists to help reclaim her love of being in water. After her attack, she feared that she would never enter any body of water ever again, and that she would be forced to give up her beloved swimming. So, little by little, she started re-familiarising herself with being in water - beginning by wading into her backyard pool.

Truwit said: “I’m not someone who waits. So that I don’t let fear rule my life. I didn’t want to lose a limb and my love of the water, too.”

Ali Truwit fact file Nickname Ali Birthday 31/05/2000 Birthplace Darien, Connecticut, USA Education Yale University Sport Paralympic swimming Disability class S10

Truwit's Return to Swimming After Shark Attack

Within three-and-a-half months, she was back in the pool, competing. Qualifying for nationals in Orlando, she swam freestyle and backstroke. Following this competition, she attended an international meet in Portugal, and finally, completing her recovery, attended the US Paralympic trials.

During the trials in Minneapolis, Truwit won the 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, and the 400m freestyle, and will now compete for Team US in these races at the Paris Games.

Qualifying for the Paralympics is a feat any athlete would be proud of, however, given the circumstances and the short amount of time Ali Truwit has had to, not only get over her fear of water, but relearn how to swim, is a testament to her resilience.

“Hearing my name on that team was just a reminder to me that I’m stronger than I think. That we are all stronger than we think.”

Speaking to NBC news, she added" “I’m unique in that I was attacked by a shark, but I’m not unique in that we all go through hardship and trauma and tough times in life. We all have the capacity to rise back up.”