Alisha Lehmann reveals the present she received from tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has revealed the gift she received from Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Lehmann, who boasts more than 12 million followers on Instagram, shared images of herself playing tennis on social media last month – captioning the post: "something different."

The Swiss star was joined by international teammates Géraldine Reuteler, Rachel Rinast, and Riola Xhemaili in what appeared to be some lighthearted fun.

Lehmann's post received more than 350,000 likes and even caught the attention of some professional tennis players - including Petros Tsitsipas, the younger brother of Stefanos.

"Let's play mixed?" he wrote alongside the eyes and tennis ball emojis.

But while Lehmann did not respond to Petros publicly, it seems his brother has gone a step further in an attempt to impress the Villa forward.

What did Stefanos Tsitsipas send to Alisha Lehmann?

Taking to her Instagram story, Lehmann shared a clip of herself in the Villa changing room, hitting a tennis ball with a racquet.

It turns out, the racquet had been gifted by the men's world number three and signed by Tsitsipas himself.

"I'm ready for the game, thank you @StefanosTsitsipas98," wrote Lehmann.

Whether or not we'll actually see Tsitsipas and Lehmann play together in person remains to be seen, but it's evident that Lehmann is a tennis fan in general.

Indeed, given she hails from Switzerland, that's no surprise – with men's tennis icon Roger Federer also born in the country.

Tsitsipas invites Margot Robbie to watch him

Lehmann is not the only woman that Tsitsipas has propositioned in recent times.

At this year's Australian Open, the Greek star revealed that actress Margot Robbie is his celebrity crush and invited her to come and watch him play.

"Australia is such a great country. I like a lot of Aussie things. My favourite actress comes from Australia. Margot Robbie," he said after his quarter-final win over Jiri Lehecka.

He added: "It would be nice to see her over there [in the stands] someday."

While Robbie did not make an appearance in Melbourne, Tsitsipas did make it all the way to the final, before losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

It means his hunt for a first Grand Slam win remains ongoing, despite winning nine career titles.