It's safe to say, Alisha Lehmann is one of the most popular stars in all of women's football.

Known for her beauty, the Women's Super League star has gained a lot of fans over the years, especially young men, and has almost 15m Instagram followers, the most of any female footballer, but there's far more to her than just her looks.

In fact, in an appearance on Theo Baker's YouTube channel, she proved she was far more than just a pretty face, demonstrating some excellent skill as she took the YouTuber on in a series of different challenges, and for the most part, showed him how it's done.

The video saw the two go one-on-one in several different drills designed to prove who was the ultimate baller, and Lehmann made sure there was no room for debating when she was finished.

What sort of challenges did Alisha Lehmann compete in?

Having someone as popular as Lehmann on your channel is a pretty big deal and Baker clearly came prepared, bringing a variety of challenges to the episode for them to take part in.

First, they faced off in a one-on-one challenge, with them taking it in turns to go one-on-one with goalkeeper, John, and see how could score the most goals.

After that, they took part in a long-pass challenge, clearly in response to Lehmann's low rating in that category on FIFA video games. From the halfway line, they took turns aiming for a small target, hanging from the crossbar, with the first to find it, being the winner.

Moving on, they next competed in a challenge designed around shooting from distance, with the Swiss star enjoying a much higher rating in that area on the game. With their opponent playing the ball to them from the byline, they had to take one touch, before unleashing a fierce effort from just outside the penalty box, trying to beat John the goalkeeper.

As a winger, one of Lehmann's greatest strengths is her crossing, which was the focus of the next game, with the pair taking it in turns crossing it to the other. The aim, though, was for the crosser to play the ball into a certain area to score points, while the player on the end of the cross had to find the back of the net to gain points themselves.

The last round was a classic with a modern twist as the pair faced off in a penalty shootout. The twist, though, was that each penalty had to be taken in a specific way. The first could only be taken once the player had spun around 10 times, the second saw them trying to score in a specific area of the goal, following instructions given to them by their opponent, the third was to be taken with their weaker foot, the fourth saw them having to complete a skill move while taking the spot kick and the fifth, to round things off nicely, was just your bog-standard traditional penalty.

How did Alisha Lehmann get on?

If there was any doubt about her genuine abilities beforehand, Lehmann made sure there wasn't once all was said and done, and she wiped the floor with Baker, beating him in four out of the five challenges to record a pretty emphatic victory.

First, she got off to a slow start in the one-on-one challenge, and was actually trailing the YouTuber at one point, but finished the round strong, with some excellent finishes past John in goal to beat Baker, 3-2.

Next up, despite her long-pass rating being criminally low in FIFA, Lehmann again emerged victorious, being the first to find the target from the halfway line, after a couple of missed attempts from both of the players. She was clearly ecstatic with the result as well, rushing to hug goalkeeper John shortly after she hit the target.

The following challenge, the long-shot one was surprisingly the first Lehmann lost, with Baker coming out on top despite the Aston Villa star's high ratings. The YouTuber had arguably the moment of the video here as he flicked up a pass from the Swiss star with his right foot, before firing off a volley with his left that curved exceptionally into the top right of the goal. It was a sublime finish that wouldn't look out of place in the professional game and Baker deservingly won the round.

At 2-1, things were close, but the next round was Lehmann's bread and butter as a winger, and she dominated the crossing challenge. Placing all of her crosses into the designated area, and then converting a couple of the balls from Baker, she won the round 7-5.

The final round, the penalty shootout could have been a huge one, with the pair agreeing that the classic 'winner takes all' stipulation would be in effect, and while both missed their first penalties, with Lehmann's bouncing off the post after she spun around 10 times, she quickly pulled away.

After a brief stoppage due to heavy rain, they returned to the challenge following her miss and Baker missed his respective effort after spinning 10 times. Next, after being instructed to find the top-right corner of the goal, the 24-year-old demonstrated her skill when she picked it out with ease.

It wasn't an easy round, though, as the YouTuber proved when Lehmann told him to hit the top-left corner of the goal, but he instead sent it high, wide and not at all handsome.

Next with her weak foot, she scored as good a penalty as you'll see. The winger found the inside of the right post, a pretty unsavable effort for the goalkeeper. Baker, on the other hand, fired to the keeper's left, with John getting a hand on it, but it crept into the back of the net.

The skill penalties were interesting, with Lehmann trying an audacious Rabona flick, but the shot struck the crossbar, while the YouTuber tried a naughty back-heel that hit the outside of the post.

They rounded the contest out with a normal penalty, with both finding the back of the net, but the contest and the day as a whole saw Lehmann come out on top, pretty emphatically.

