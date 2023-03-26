Talented forward Alisha Lehmann produced a standout performance for Aston Villa against Leicester in the Women's Super League.

The Swiss star, who signed for Villa in 2021, scored twice and assisted another as Carla Ward's side thrashed the Foxes 5-0.

Striker Rachel Daly also added a double, while Kenza Dali added the other goal of the game.

Lehmann's remarkable performance in numbers.

According to statistics from FotMob, Lehmann was the Player of the Match with a match rating of 9.1.

Aside from her three-goal contributions, the forward completed 100 per cent of her dribbles and made two ball recoveries.

Lehmann's first goal came via an excellent finish from inside the box. Kirsty Hanson fired in a low cross and the Swiss star was quickest to pounce.

VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann scores her first goal vs Leicester

Shortly after, Lehmann played a starring role again –– sending a delightful pass into the feet of Daly, who made no mistake in slotting the ball past Janina Leitzig.

VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann sets up Rachel Daly

In the second half, Lehmann then netted her second of the game –– tapping home after excellent work from Maz Pacheco down the left flank.

VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann scores her second of the game vs Leicester

Lehmann wants people to acknowledge her footballing ability

Boasting more than 12 million Instagram followers, Lehmann has admitted that sometimes people judge her more for what she does off the pitch than on it.

Speaking to talkSPORT, she said: “I would like to show the world that women can actually do it in football and you don’t need to just to be normal.

"You can also be a bit crazy, just be you, and use your personality to show the world who you are."

She added: “Some people just see Instagram and social media and don’t even know I actually play football.

"When I don’t post a football picture for a week, people say, ‘oh she doesn’t even play’.

"I think sometimes it’s a bit hard because, obviously, I play like I train every day, like everyone else, like I play every weekend and sometimes it’s hard because they make a picture of you.

"I’m a proper footballer. I work hard every day. I want to be the best version of myself in football and that’s my first priority in life."

Lehmann's impressive showing against Leicester was, therefore, the perfect way for her to silence her doubters and prove that she is an elite-level professional footballer.

The 24-year-old now has three goals and two assists in the league this season – and with Villa sitting fifth in the WSL, there is the potential for this to turn into a memorable campaign.