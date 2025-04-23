Juventus Women star Alisha Lehmann – who joined the club after departing Aston Villa in the summer of 2024 – has come under fire for her role in her employers’ jubilant title-winning celebrations after Juventus won the Serie A Women’s title recently.

In July, Lehmann and her partner, Douglas Luiz, both made the decision to move from Birmingham to Turin – from Aston Villa to Juventus – and in her maiden season at the club, Lehmann has managed to hold the Serie A title aloft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: WIth 16.5 million Instagram followers, Lehmann is Switzerland's most followed sportsperson. She overtook Roger Federer in February 2023.

Beating AC Milan 2-0 on April 18 to move 10 points ahead of Inter Milan, who have just three games remaining of the domestic campaign, Lehmann’s side have ensured that no other team are able to catch up, thus making them the champions.

Lehmann’s spell for the Bianconeri hasn’t gone swimmingly, however, but she remained front and centre of the title-winning celebrations – something that she has since been lambasted for by fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Understandably elated, Juventus – who won the title five consecutive times between 2017/18 and 2021/22 – were quick to be noisy in their celebrations, dancing on the field in formation. Watch the Italian side’s post-match antics below:

Lo and behold, the Switzerland international appeared to be front and centre as she led the dance at the front, while her teammates lined up behind her – and fans have been quick to tear into the 26-year-old’s behaviour due to her lack of recent game time.

Highlighting that Cristiana Girelli, Juventus’ go-to striker who scored 19 strikes in 22 appearances this campaign, should have been the centre of attention, a fan kicked off the criticism:

“Why is Alisha at the front? She’s only scored two goals in 17 games ffs where’s Girelli? The actual star player.”

“She quite literally contributed nothing to the season but is front and centre like the main character. No shame,” another said before one insinuated that Lehmann was the orchestrator of the celebrations. “You can tell whose idea it was…”