Alisha Lehmann has spoken out against negative comments about women’s football on social media.

The 24-year-old, who has 13.1 million followers on Instagram, plays for Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League.

She has also featured for West Ham and Everton in the past, and has represented Switzerland on the international stage 38 times.

Despite her success on the pitch, Lehmann is still subject to misogynistic comments on social media.

In an interview with Sky Sports, she criticised those who say “stuff behind a computer”, and explained how she dealt with the abuse.

Alisha Lehmann slams social media trolls

"There are always people who don't support women's football as they think it is a men's sport,” Lehmann explained.

“A lot of times people say: 'women can't play football, they should be in the kitchen'.

"But those people haven't watched a single football game. That's the problem, because when they come to the games and watch us, they go: 'You actually can play'.

"You know what I think actually? It's obviously not a nice thing to say because we train so hard every single day, but it gives me more strength.

"They are just bored in life and have to say something. And it's always easy to say stuff behind a computer, I don't think people would stand in front of our female footballers and say: 'You can't play'."

Lehmann revealed that she was left unperturbed by sexist comments, but often told her mum to ignore the abuse.

"I don't really care, to be honest,” Lehmann said. “I just don't read or look. I just flip it off and focus on the good comments.

"It's more for my family, sometimes I feel bad as my mum sends me stuff. I say to her: 'Don't read this, I would never read it'.

"It just doesn't affect me, as I know those people aren't important. I'm strong with what I'm doing and if people are not happy with it, then it's their choice.

"After all, female footballers just want to play and live the dream."

Lehmann will next be in action for Aston Villa against Liverpool on Sunday, followed by an end-of-season encounter against Arsenal on May 27.