Aston Villa’s Alisha Lehmann has collaborated with viral TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois to create a hilarious yet wholesome YouTube video.

Swiss international Lehmann, 24, recently appeared alongside Bourgeois, 22, on an episode of his online Channel 4 show, Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois.

The premise of the series is simple; the content creator invites celebrities such as Jesse Lingard and Chloe Burrows to revel in and experience the pure joy that watching trains can bring.

Alisha Lehmann goes trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois

Bourgeois – real name Luke Magnus Nicolson – linked up with Lehmann on the latest episode of his online series, and took her to wave at trains before settling down for a picnic.

The 22-year-old tried introducing the winger to British snacks such as pork pies and pork scratchings, but Lehmann didn’t seem too impressed with the beige delights.

Elsewhere in the comical content, the forward was given the chance to show off her football skills to a group of excited young girls.

The fans were starstruck when the 24-year-old gave them a taster of what she's picked up during her five years of English top-flight football.

Unbelievably, Bourgeois himself had a go at showcasing some of his smooth moves, but ended up falling flat on his face instead.

Lehmann continued showing off her personality as she was captured driving a train for the first time while wearing one of the close-up cameras that the creator himself has become known for.

The wholesome video has attracted the attention of many women’s football fans, with commenters praising the Aston Villa forward as well as the wholesome partnership.

Aston Villa winger Alisha Lehmann. Credit: Channel 4/YouTube

Alisha Lehmann finishing up second season with Aston Villa

Lehmann is just about to finish up her second season with Carla Ward’s Villa.

In the 2022/23 season she’s made 21 Women’s Super League appearances and netted four goals in the process.

Villa are currently sitting in fifth place in the WSL table with their last match planned for Saturday 27 May. They will head to North London this weekend to face Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal, who currently sit in third place.

Other big fixtures on the last day of the season include Chelsea's encounter against Reading, with a win giving the Blues their fourth consecutive WSL title. Manchester United are still in contention to top the table, but must beat Liverpool to have any chance of overtaking Chelsea.