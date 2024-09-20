Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be without one of his main stars for Saturday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon - as Brazilian international star Alisson Becker is reportedly 'doubtful' to take on the Cherries at Anfield after picking up an injury.

The former Roma goalkeeper featured in all ninety minutes of Liverpool's away clash to Italian giants AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, seeing the Reds win 3-1 to mark their perfect start to the 'league phase' campaign at the San Siro - and there were no suggestions that he would be out of action after their win in Lombardy. However, speaking ahead of the Reds' game against the Cherries on Saturday afternoon, Slot dropped some bombshell news which stated that Alisson could be out of the tie - edging backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher closer to his first minutes of the campaign.

Alisson 'Doubtful' For Bournemouth Clash

The Brazilian may not make the squad for the game against the Cherries

The report from Paul Joyce on X (formerly Twitter) states that Alisson is a doubt for the Reds' Premier League home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, which could force Kelleher into the starting XI for his first outing since early April. It's the first time Alisson - dubbed 'world class' by Gary Neville - has been injured in that five-month period, and the Irishman now has the chance to impress between the sticks.

Alisson Becker's Premier League statistics - Liverpool games by season Season Games Clean sheets Goals 2018-19 38 21 0 2019-20 29 15 0 2020-21 33 10 1 2021-22 36 20 0 2022-23 37 14 0 2023-24 28 8 0

Alisson is generally rated as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, let alone the Premier League. His consistency, commanding of his box and his distribution is top-notch, and although Kelleher is a decent stopper in his own right, it is no surprise that the Reds' period of sustained success under Jurgen Klopp came when Alisson and Virgil van Dijk were posed together in the back line.

With Giorgi Mamardashvili coming into the squad next season, the Valencia stopper will be hoping to learn from Alisson before eventually overtaking him in the pecking order.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson Becker has 71 caps for the Brazilian national team.

The Georgia international massively impressed on the EURO 2024 stage, and at the age of just 23, has already made considerable progress in the season just gone at club and country level. He will sign for the Reds at the start of next season, and with Alisson set to turn 33 in October 2025, the passing of the baton may occur in the next few years.

Alisson Arrival Saw Liverpool's Fortunes Turn

The Brazilian has been huge for Jurgen Klopp's side

268 appearances for the Reds means that Alisson's influence at the club cannot be spoken of highly enough - and he is a real reason as to their raise over the past decade.

Prior to his arrival, Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet and Danny Ward were the goalkeepers at Anfield - and in Karius' last game for the club, he infamously produced two mistakes leading to goals that handed Real Madrid the Champions League title in the final in Kyiv.

Alisson came in from there, and instantly the Reds' fortunes changed. He's since won a Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and Champions League medal since his time on Merseyside began - including winning FIFA's 'Best Goalkeeper' of the year award in 2019, two Premier League Golden Gloves, a place in the PFA Team of the Year and more.

The Reds have had to plan for the future with the signing of Mamardashvili, but they will be hoping that Alisson still has a few years left in him just yet as he potentially aims to make it a decade of service.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-09-24.