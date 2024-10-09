Liverpool have suffered a major blow as goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out with a hamstring injury until after the November international break, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

The Brazilian pulled up clutching his hamstring with ten minutes to play at Selhurst Park on Saturday during the Red's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Arne Slot was forced to replace him with Vitezslav Jaros, making his debut for the Merseyside club.

Fears over the extent of the injury have now been confirmed, with Alisson set to miss a significant portion of the season. The shot stopper will be absent for a crucial run of fixtures, including a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal, and home games against Chelsea, Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa.

Alisson Out For a Month

He'll likely be replaced by Kelleher

Slot's tenure has started in impressive fashion, with the Dutchman winning six of his opening seven Premier League matches as Liverpool boss, a return that sees his side top the division, a point above Manchester City and Arsenal. Few would have expected the former Feyenood head coach to have enjoyed such a positive beginning to his reign, although he'll now face his first major bit of adversity.

Alisson has been ruled out for four to six months, and will subsequently miss a run of fixtures that includes an early title six-pointer away at Arsenal. The 32-year-old has started the new campaign in excellent form, already adding three clean sheets to his ever-growing Premier League tally, that now sits at 89.

Widely regarded by many as the best in between the sticks in world football, a loss of this significance would be a huge setback for any team. Confirming the news on X, the Times' Paul Joyce posted:

Slot will likely call on Caoimhin Keller for this set of matches, with the Irishman only missing Saturday's clash in South London due to illness. The deputy keeper has experience stepping in for Alisson in title races previously, having made 26 appearances for Liverpool last campaign, as the Reds were able to sustain their trophy aspirations while their number one was out.