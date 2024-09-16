Liverpool number one Alisson has made his feelings clear on the new Champions League format ahead of the Reds' return to the competition on Tuesday night. Arne Slot's side will travel to the San Siro to meet AC Milan in their first of eight group phase games as part of the modernised structure of the European tournament.

Many players have been outspoken about the change in recent weeks and now the Brazilian, who lifted the famous trophy with Liverpool back in 2019, has spoken at length about what he makes of the adjustments that were designed to combat the threat of a breakaway European Super League.

Alisson Doesn't Believe Needs of Players are Considered

The added fixtures could increase risk of injury

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Italy, the 31-year-old discussed how the additional games being added to the already hectic schedule is a sign that the players are being ignored. The shotstopper said:

"For the supporters, it is amazing – more games, more bigger games. For us players, it is good that you are going to play against the best in Europe. But it is always a good idea to add some games to the calendar that is not busy… I am being a little bit ironic. Sometimes, nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games. "So maybe our opinion does not matter. But everybody knows what we think. Everybody is tired of it. It is a matter of sitting down all together and listening to all the parties. We have the media and TV, UEFA and FIFA, Premier League, domestic competitions. "I think so many players have spoken already about that. We just need to be listened to. Sit together and understand what is the thinking of the directions football wants to go. Not only adding games, competitions, adding this and that."

The new format, which was announced back in 2023, sees four more teams qualify for the group stage of the tournament, but also brings to an end the traditional group stage that comprised of four teams in a group playing each other twice. The update now sees teams play eight fixtures under a new 'Swiss model.' The top eight teams will automatically progress to the round of 16, while those who finish 9th-24th will enter a playoff to reach that stage of the competition.

Rodri Slams Fixture Congestion Issues

The midfielder has echoed a similar sentiment to Alisson

As the Liverpool goalkeeper mentions, he is not the only star to be frustrated by the nature in which the players' health is being overlooked. Manchester City star Rodri, who scored the winning goal in the 2023 Champions League final, voiced similar concerns:

"There comes a moment when it all comes together and it’s too much. You need your physical condition to play but the head is important as well. People only see the game but there’s the pre-game, the preparation, the travel, the time away in the hotel, in which you’re “in” the game. Sincerely, something needs to be done."

Not only does the new format mean there are more games to be played, but it also means that there will be regular Champions League games on Thursday nights. This will give teams who are drawn to play them less time to recover for their domestic ties.