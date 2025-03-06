Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards stormed off the CBS Sports set on Wednesday night following a lighthearted exchange with Alisson. The humourous conversation with the Brazilian goalkeeper came shortly after he produced a heroic performance, making nine saves before Harvey Elliott’s stunning 87th-minute strike secured Liverpool’s remarkable 1-0 smash-and-grab victory over PSG at the Parc des Princes.

Thanks to Alisson’s Man of the Match display, the Reds head into next week’s Champions League round of 16 second leg at Anfield brimming with confidence, eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals against the winner of Club Brugge vs Aston Villa. While Arne Slot’s side are proving unwilling to settle for second best on the pitch, the same can’t always be said for Carragher and Richards in the studio.

For those unfamiliar with CBS Sports’ approach - compared to the likes of BBC or Sky Sports - the American broadcast leans heavily into humour and entertainment. The panel frequently prioritises comedy over in-depth analysis, as seen when Richards and his colleagues repeatedly joked about Brest earlier in the competition. Wednesday night was no exception.

Why Carragher and Richards Walked Off Set During Alisson Interview

The duo are fed up of playing second fiddle to Thierry Henry

After the match, Alisson was being interviewed by the CBS Sports' panel, which consisted of Thierry Henry, Carragher, Richards, and Kate Scott. Former Manchester City defender Richards asked: "Have you seen our show, Alisson? Have you seen the clips online?"

After Alisson said yes, Richards asked: "Okay perfect, so who's your favourite?" The former defender then tried to charm Alisson by showing off his Portuguese skills. The goalkeeper replied: "Nice Portuguese by the way.

"I think I would have to say Thierry, legend. When I was growing up, I watched a lot of Arsenal in the early 2000s when he was playing. So, it was the only team that was showing on the TV in Brazil."

It was at this point that Richards and Carragher stood up and walked off the set as Alisson continued to praise Henry. Richards jokingly said: "I've had enough of this," as the duo appeared fed up with their colleague always getting the attention. Watch the full moment below:

Alisson's Performance Against PSG

The Brazilian proved he is one of the best in the business

Every shot that came Liverpool's way seemed drawn to Alisson’s gloves, as the Brazilian put on a goalkeeping masterclass. Making nine crucial saves over 90 minutes and absorbing relentless pressure from the French hosts, he has once again sparked conversations about being the best in the world.

There is near-unanimous agreement that his performance on Wednesday night was nothing short of out of this world. Reflecting on Alisson's performance (watch his full highlights below), match winner Harvey Elliott said:

"This guy is unbelievable. The best in the world. Every game he shows it, he keeps us in so many games. Tonight I had an opportunity to repay this man.

He added: "I don't know where we would be without him. Hopefully he can keep stopping them going in and we can keep finishing chances. A good team performance."

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. They will then welcome PSG to Anfield on Tuesday night to determine which of the two runaway domestic leaders will book themselves a place in the Champions League quarter-final.