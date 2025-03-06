Under Arne Slot’s stewardship, Liverpool have transformed from a mere force to be reckoned with to one of the deadliest teams in Europe as well as on the planet – but his goalkeeper selection headache still needs sorting out, doesn’t it?

The Dutch tactician, widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football, has his men firing on all cylinders – bar in the FA Cup after exiting at the hands of Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle – but there are still areas to iron out.

Alisson Becker, unsurprisingly, has been Merseysider's go-to choice between the sticks since moving from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 but, in that time, has faced fierce competition from his deputy, Caoimhin Kelleher, when he was out of action.