Highlights Alisson's injury could keep him out until the new year, posing a major concern for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's title ambitions.

Caoimhín Kelleher will likely fill in for Alisson, in what could be an attempt for him to salvage his career at Anfield.

Losing Alisson for an extended period would be a big blow for Liverpool, as he is statistically one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker recently suffered an injury against Manchester City, and journalist Dean Jones has provided a worrying verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the impact it could have at Anfield.

The Brazil international has been an excellent servant to the Merseyside club since arriving from Serie A side Roma for a fee of £67m, as per Sky Sports, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper at the time. Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for Alisson to be back in action as soon as possible, considering how important he's been to the Premier League outfit.

Klopp will have Caoimhín Kelleher to call upon if Alisson is ruled out for a significant period, but there's no doubt he's lacking match fitness and isn't on the same level as Liverpool's number one. If the Reds want to mount a serious challenge for the title, they will need Alisson fit for as much of the campaign as possible.

Towards the end of the game against Pep Guardiola's side, where Liverpool secured an impressive point at the Etihad Stadium, Alisson went down with an injury. Klopp had already made all of his substitutions, so the Brazilian goalkeeper was forced to continue for the final few minutes, and an update has now emerged on his fitness.

According to the Evening Standard, it appeared to be a hamstring injury, which usually means he's going to be ruled out of their next fixture. The report even adds that we could see Alisson ruled out until the new year. Speaking after the game, Klopp provided as much detail as he knew at the time...

"I hope it’s not that serious, but I don’t have the answer – no clue in the moment what it is. I spoke to him and he said he only felt [it] a little bit, but we have to wait for the scan.”

Kelleher is likely to be the man to step in, but it's difficult to replicate what Alisson can do, with the former Roma man statistically one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Alisson vs Premier League goalkeepers - 2023/2024 Output League ranking Save Percentage 78.8% =1st Assists 4 1st Goals against per 90 0.85 3rd Post-shot expected goals +/- +3.4 =2nd Stats according to FBref

There won't be any players that Klopp would be happy to lose through injury, but if he had a choice, he certainly wouldn't want Alisson to be on the sidelines for an extended period. Liverpool have plenty of top-level players in their squad in a host of positions, but it's rare that a side have a goalkeeper who can step in at the same standard.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that Alisson will be Klopp's biggest concern in terms of injury, with Diogo Jota also having a problem against Man City, due to the amount of options Liverpool have to replace the latter. The journalist adds that this is a chance that Kelleher is crying out for, and he could look for a transfer if he isn't given much of an opportunity for the rest of the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I think Alisson is probably more of a concern than Jota just because of the fact that Liverpool have got a lot of options that can alternate with Jota. But obviously, it's not ideal, because you don't want to lose him again. In terms of Kelleher, it's something that he's been crying out for. If he doesn't get a chance properly at Liverpool this season, you do wonder if he might look for a transfer. There are certainly loads of clubs that have been sniffing around that situation over the course of this year."

Jurgen Klopp wants reinforcements in January

Liverpool could have to start planning for life without Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian forward heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that interest in Salah isn't going away, and the Merseyside outfit could have to start considering finding a replacement.

Reports in Germany have suggested that Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane could be one of Liverpool's priorities. The former Man City forward is out of contract in 2025, meaning the Bundesliga side could be under pressure to offload him if they are unable to convince him to extend his stay at the club.