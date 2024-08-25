Key Takeaways Alisson chose Liverpool over Chelsea due to the Reds' rich history including six European Cups and 19 league titles.

Liverpool's success in the Champions League and Premier League since that move has justified Alisson's decision to join the club for £67 million.

Unlike Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea, who was signed instead, Alisson became a key player at Liverpool, winning plenty with his club.

What factors run through a player's mind before considering a move to a new club? How will they settle in? What is the country or even the local area like? How will their earnings compare to their current club, or any other interested parties? What is the likelihood of them achieving success in their new surroundings, or even going on to win the sport's largest trophies? All very valid questions.

What about the history of a club? Surely such considerations don't actually factor in, when the game's true elite are making decisions on their future, right? Well, going from the account of one now-Liverpool legend, it would appear that they very much do.

Indeed, Premier League goalkeeping great Alisson Becker has explained that this sort of thinking played a vital role in his decision to snub Chelsea in favour of Liverpool.

Alisson Picked Liverpool for Their History

Could have signed for Chelsea

After a stunning 2017/2018 season with Roma in Serie A, just two years after having made the move to Europe from South America, goalkeeper Alisson was a man in demand.

Having fought off suitors from nearly all of Europe's top leagues, it eventually came down to what looked like a straight shoot-out between Liverpool and Chelsea, for the Brazilian shot-stopper's signature; with Alisson eventually going on to explain why he made his £67 million move to Jurgen Klopp's Reds.Talking to FourFourTwo, a year after making the move, Alisson explained why he made the call. He spoke about how the Reds were more alluring due to their history, saying:

"I chose Liverpool for the same reasons I went to Roma when I first left Brazil. I thought this would be the best move for my career. "Chelsea were changing their manager, and not playing in the Champions League. I've also always admired Liverpool's history. This is a club with five European Cups in their trophy cabinet - I really wanted to be a part of that history".

Chelsea themselves are one of the most successful teams in European history, with two European triumphs to their name - albeit one coming in 2021, years after Alisson had already made his decision - along with six league titles, and eight FA Cups, but owe a lot of their success to being bought by Roman Abramovich in 2003 – only truly elevating them in the modern era.

Few can compete with Liverpool's six European triumphs, however, with only AC Milan's seven titles, and Real Madrid's astonishing 15 remaining clear of them. The Reds' 19 league titles also has them well clear of Chelsea, as do their ten League Cups and 16 Community Shields, while they remain neck-and-neck on FA Cup victories, also having eight to their name.

It would appear it was their European pedigree, however, that stood out most to Alisson, as he offered one last insight into his mentality at the time.

"I came very close to winning the [Champions League] with Roma, and I'm working hard to make it happen now with Liverpool. What is life, if not fighting for your dreams? I dream of winning the Champions League."

Alisson's Success at Liverpool

Kepa Arrizabalaga would join and flop at Chelsea

Happily for Liverpool fans all around the globe, Brazil's number one would not have to wait long to fulfil his lifelong dream, with Klopp leading Liverpool to the 2019 Champions League final - a match they would go on to win 2-0 against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side.

Alisson would also add a maiden Premier League title to his repertoire the very next season (2019/2020), whilst a second Champions League final would materialise just two seasons later in 2022 - this one instead ending in disappointment, however, with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr deciding a tight affair, with the only goal of the night in Paris.

With Klopp now gone, and exciting manager Arne Slot at the helm of a new-look Liverpool - within which the still only 31-year-old Becker remains a vital component - there is plenty of time for the Brazilian to add to his trophy haul in England.

And what of Chelsea, and their eventual alternative to Alisson? Maurizio Sarri's side ultimately plumped for Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga, claiming Alisson's short-lived title of the world's most expensive goalkeeper, when they signed the Spaniard for a £72 million fee in the same window.

Whilst Kepa himself would also be part of a Champions League winning side - with Chelsea claiming the 2021 edition - his time in London has been a little more tumultuous. Having fallen down the pecking order following a mixed first two seasons, Kepa has since found himself in-and-out of the team, before spending last season on loan at Real Madrid (where he also struggled).