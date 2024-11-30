At some point in every great footballer’s career, they’re asked to name their ultimate XI made up of former teammates. The latest to take the spotlight was Alisson Becker, who sat down with One Football to go through his. After having represented clubs like Roma and Liverpool, as well as the Brazilian national team, his final lineup was as close to perfection as football gets.

The 32-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now, and once his career is over, the debate will likely extend to placing him among the all-time greats. With that reputation, it’s no surprise he chose himself as the goalkeeper in his lineup, even though Caoimhin Kelleher has recently made a strong case to challenge for Liverpool's No. 1 shirt during his absence.

With a solid foundation in goal secured by a strong first pick, it set the tone for a lineup capable of competing for any major honour - a team revealed, in full, below.

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the World [Ranked] The world's 20 greatest goalkeepers - including the likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois - ranked in order.

Alisson Picks His Greatest Teammates' XI

Coutinho and Augusto are among surprise picks

Trusted to keep the ball as far away from Alisson as possible, a back four consisting of Marcelo, Thiago Silva, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander Arnold is as strong as it gets in modern football. But while there cannot be many question marks over the Brazilian's choices for the defensive unit, some eyebrows can certainly be raised with his midfield three.

Although the money that was recouped when Phillipe Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018 was used to fund the Alisson deal, which means the shot-stopper could never claim to have played with the midfielder during his magnum opus, the Barcelona flop was named. As was Renato Augusto, who beat the likes of Georgino Wijnaldum and Alexis Mac Allister to a spot in midfield.

Casemiro, however, is less of a surprise. Before a move to Manchester United slightly curved his career, the former Real Madrid defensive midfielder made up one-third of the best midfields in all of Europe, doing the defensive side of things so that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could deliver Los Blancos multiple Champions League titles.

In attack, Neymar is placed alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah - the Liverpool duo who Alisson arguably owes the world for helping him become a Champions League and Premier League winner in 2019 and 2020. Interestingly, too, while he is more known for his goalkeeping exploits, he has assisted Salah three times during their time at Liverpool together.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has played with Alisson more times than any other player. They have played 264 games together, amassing a points-per-game ratio of an impressive 2.14.

Among other noteworthy omissions from Alisson's final selection include Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Edin Dzeko, and Marquinhos. But while only three current club teammates feature, should the Arne Slot revolution continue to accelerate like it is now, then the finished product could have a much greater Liverpudlian influence.