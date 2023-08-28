Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made one of the best saves he’s ever seen during Sunday’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

The save, made by the Brazilian goalkeeper in the 36th minute of the match, has almost gone under the radar due to Darwin Nunez’s late heroics. Substitute Nunez scored two late goals to complete a stunning comeback for the Reds, who were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card by referee John Brooks.

Without Alisson’s incredible reflexes, Liverpool would almost certainly have gone into the half-time break 2-0 down. Anthony Gordon had put Newcastle ahead in the 25th minute with a cool finish following a mistake by Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the home side were firmly on top at this point.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron surely thought he’d doubled Newcastle’s advantage after hitting the ball sweetly with his left foot inside the box. However, the Paraguay international and his teammates watched in disbelief as Alisson somehow clawed the ball onto the crossbar and away to safety. Watch the stunning save below:

We’re still in August but that’s a strong early contender for Premier League Save of the Season. It’s safe to assume that we’re unlikely to see many better saves from any goalkeeper between now and May.

Per journalist @DaveOCKOP on Twitter, Howe even said after the match: “Alisson’s save, for Almiron's shot, was the best I’ve ever seen in my life." Extremely high praise but, you have to say, thoroughly deserved.

How many saves did Alisson make vs Newcastle?

Alisson made a total of seven saves during the match - the most he’s ever made in a single Premier League game since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2018. “I am here,” the South American told Sky Sports after the game. “This is part of my job.”

Is Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world?

Alisson further cemented his status as the Premier League’s best goalkeeper with his latest eye-catching performance. But is the Brazil international currently the greatest ‘keeper in world football?

It’s all subjective, of course, but there are few - if any - goalkeepers that are better than Liverpool’s No. 1 at the moment. GIVEMESPORT ranked the world’s 15 best ‘keepers ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season and put Alisson up in second position, ahead of the likes of Jan Oblak, Andre Onana, Mike Maignan, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois beat Alisson to top spot, but that was before the Belgium international sadly suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month. The 31-year-old, who has been magnificent for Los Blancos in recent years, is expected to miss most of the season.

Certainly, there’s no goalkeeper on the planet that Klopp and Liverpool’s supporters would swap Alisson for right now. The Brazilian is now surely the Reds’ best ‘keeper of the Premier League era, surpassing the likes of Pepe Reina and Jerzy Dudek.