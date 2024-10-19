Alistair Overeem had one of the most legendary careers that the UFC has seen, spanning over the course of 25 years and sharing the cage with so many heavyweight legends. During his career, he faced off with some of the biggest names in the sport, a list which includes the likes of Brock Lesnar as one of his most famous victories.

However, the decorated fighter has also suffered 15 losses by knockout along the way, coming at the hands of the likes of Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic, and Alexander Volkov, just to name a few.

With a number of heavy hitters faced throughout his career, it must be a hard choice as to who hits the hardest, but Overeem has made his decision, naming a man who made his boxing debut last year.

“The heaviest puncher ever? Actually, yes. Francis Ngannou.”

Francis Ngannou Knocked Alistair Overeem Out at UFC 218

The brutal knockout happened in the very first round

Ngannou faced off with Overeem seven years ago in a title eliminator, and it is a fight that is still talked about to this day due to the brutal nature of the bout. That contest lasted less than two minutes as Ngannou delivered an uppercut so powerful it lifted the Dutchman off his feet, sending him into the air and earning the Cameroonian the KO victory.

“I was gonna attack his base and then made one attack too much. I overcommitted.”

That fight was not the first time we saw Ngannou perform that feat, as his victory over Stipe Miocic saw him win similarly to earn gold.

While Overeem has called time on his fighting career and now spends his days as a politician, he does not remain out of the picture in the world of combat sports. He has not been one to remain neutral either, as he has publicly backed Ngannou before, warning that he would pick up the victory over Tyson Fury in his boxing debut last October.

Ngannou Makes His Return to MMA

The former UFC champion will fight Renan Ferreira in the PFL

Ngannou has tried his hand in the world of boxing over the past year, fighting twice against two of the biggest names in the sport. His fight against Tyson Fury saw controversy sparked as the Gypsy King earned the victory despite having been knocked down in an earlier round. Then, after a strong performance against Fury, the Cameroonian-French fighter was backed to earn a victory against Anthony Joshua, who had been on a string of losses in recent fights prior, but disappointed fans as the Brit earned the KO in the second round.

The former UFC star makes his return to MMA after his two boxing losses this evening, the 19th of October, debuting for the promotion PFL in a main-event fight with Renan Ferreira. Both fighters had to be separated by security at their weigh-in as they squared up, touching foreheads with Ngannou declaring he would remind Ferreira who is the king.

This will mark the 38-year-old's first MMA appearance in three years, while his opponent is on a four-fight win streak and won the PFL's annual global league last year. Ngannou looks to continue his winning ways in MMA, as despite leaving, he has not lost since 2018, winning five of his last six fights.