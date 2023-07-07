Alizé Cornet has said it is a “shame” that a Wimbledon ticketing 'rule' benefits players on bigger courts and not those performing on the smaller stages.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old cruised through the first round of her 16th Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Japan’s Nao Hibino, 28.

Her initial game of the tournament took place on Wednesday July 5 on Court 10, while her second-round match against defending champion Elena Rybakina, 24, was hosted on the prestigious Centre Court.

Alizé Cornet drops out of Wimbledon after a knee injury

Unfortunately, Cornet was defeated on Thursday in straight sets by the Kazakhstan star after suffering a knee injury while playing.

During the second set, the French international awkwardly twisted and went down on the grass. After seeing her opponent in tears, Rybakina rushed to the 33-year-old’s aid before a medical timeout was officially called.

The 74th ranked women’s tennis player was back on her feet after being patched up by her team, but ultimately lost the game against Wimbledon's current golden girl.

Following the loss, Cornet had some choice words for the tournament organisers.

The comments came after she was allegedly allotted a smaller number of tickets for her Court 10 match compared to her second-round Centre Court encounter.

Alize Cornet unhappy with ticket allocation for players

In a post-match press conference with the media, Cornet revealed that she was only allowed to give out two tickets for her first-round game, but was awarded 40 for her second.

Cornet told journalists: "No, for me the biggest issue on this tournament was, yeah, the difference between today I played on Centre Court, and I had basically 40 tickets to give away. On my first round, I had two. That explains everything.”

She then stated that because of the ticket allocation, “nobody could come” to support her in the first round. She couldn’t “even invite (sic) one of my best friends who was there.”

Doubling down on her statement, the 33-year-old stated: "Two tickets on the outside court, it's too little. Then you have a huge gap, and you get 40 when you play on Centre Court.”

Furthermore, she urged Wimbledon to “give a little more credit to players that play on the outside courts.”

“This tournament exists because of all the players, not only the ones that play on the big courts,” she added.

Alize Cornet compares Wimbledon experience to other Grand Slams

After sharing her unhappiness with the Wimbledon ticketing system, a journalist asked the French international if she had similar experiences while competing at The US Open.

She said that the American Grand Slam was “better”, before stating that the “biggest gap is here in Wimbledon.”

“In the other tournaments, you get like four, six, you know, at least a little bit to invite your friends."

"It's a shame, but it's the rule." Credit: Reuters

Cornet continued: "So every year I'm thinking the same, I'm like, ‘yeah, if you want to’ - everybody is asking me for tickets.

“If the schedule puts me on Court 10, I cannot give you anything.”

She concluded by saying: “It's a shame, but it's the rule.”

After forcing the Nice-born professional to crash out of the tournament, Rybakina will face 89th-ranked British tennis player Katie Boulter in the third round tomorrow (July 7).