Aljamain Sterling defended his bantamweight title for the third consecutive time with a split decision over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in New Jersey.

It set the UFC record for most consecutive bantamweight title defenses as he edged out the former flyweight and bantamweight champion, who was ending his three-year-long retirement to try and reclaim the belt he never lost in the Octagon.

Now, after Sterling’s win at UFC 288, here are some possible next opponents for the bantamweight champion.

Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley was brought into the Octagon after the fight to have a faceoff against Sterling, showing he is the clear next contender.

The UFC flew him to New Jersey to watch the fight and on the broadcast, they mentioned multiple times O’Malley would face the winner.

‘Suga’ is a massive star and having him fight for the title will make for a massive pay-per-view, which Dana White announced is likely for August 19 in Boston.

Although O’Malley may not be the number one contender, the UFC is a business and Sterling-O’Malley is the biggest fight they can make at 135lbs.

Henry Cejudo

Although Cejudo lost to Sterling it was a very competitive fight and perhaps if something happens to O’Malley, they run it back for an immediate rematch.

Cejudo is a big name and his return made this event feel significant. Early on, ‘Triple C’ struggled with his range, which could have come down to ring rust.

Perhaps, if Cejudo hadn’t been off for three years, the timing would have been there, and he could’ve won one of the earlier rounds to get the victory.

Cejudo also mentioned he may retire again as he’s only interested in title fights, so if the UFC wants to see him fight again after UFC 288, an immediate rematch may have to be next.

Alexander Volkanovski

At the moment this fight feels too soon, but if Sterling defeats O’Malley, it could come into play.

Alexander Volkanovski is the UFC’s featherweight champion and is set to face Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July as he looks to defend his belt.

If the Aussie wins, he, like Sterling, would have cleared out his division and with no clear-cut contender next, a champ-champ fight between Volkanovski and Sterling would be highly anticipated.

Sterling said after the Cejudo fight that he wants O’Malley before moving up to 145lbs to face Volkanovski, so he’s already talking up this potential superfight.

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili is last on this list for a reason - and not due to his fighting skills.

Dvalishvili is the current number-one contender at bantamweight and should be fighting for the belt in his next appearance. The only problem is that Dvalishvili and Sterling are best friends and training partners, and both have said they won’t fight one another.

If for some reason Dvalishvili and Sterling do end up fighting, it would be a very intriguing matchup as fans get to see what has happened in the training room for years. But, even though Dvalishvili is the top contender and Sterling is the champ, they still refuse to fight one another, so something serious would have to change to turn this into a reality.

Ultimately, if all goes to plan, Sterling’s next fight will be against O’Malley but after that, things get interesting, as there is no clear option after O’Malley assuming the bantamweight champ defends his belt.