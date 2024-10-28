Key Takeaways Rodri wins the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or.

Aitana Bonmati claims the women's Ballon d'Or crown.

Lamine Yamal picks up anticipated Kopa Trophy award.

While all eyes were on who would be named the world's best player of the last 12 months, the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony celebrated excellence across multiple awards categories, spotlighting outstanding talent in every corner of the sport. From the prestigious men's and women's team of the year honours to the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper, this year’s ceremony had no shortage of prizes up for grabs in the French capital.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've compiled a comprehensive list of every single award winner, as the global footballing world comes together to honour the very best in the business in 2024.

Ballon d'Or 2024 Awards Men's Ballond d'Or Rodri Women's Ballon d'Or Aitana Bonmati Men's Coach of the Year Carlo Ancelotti Women's Coach of the Year Emma Hayes Yashin Trophy Emiliano Martinez Gerd Muller Trophy Harry Kane & Kylian Mbappe Kopa Trophy Lamine Yamal Socrates Award Jennifer Hermoso Men's Team of the Year Real Madrid Women's team of the Year Barcelona

Kopa Trophy

Winner: Lamine Yamal

There was never going to be any other winner. Lamine Yamal was one of the most dominant forces in European football throughout the last year, and at 17 years old, there wasn't another youngster on the planet who came close to having the impact he had on Barcelona and Spain.

Prior to finishing eighth in the overall Ballon d'Or standings, the teenage sensation beat Real Madrid's Arda Guler to secure first place in the Kopa Trophy. Recognising the best under-21 talents in world football, there is no more deserving recipient than Barcelona's number 19.

Women's Team of the Year

Winners: Barcelona

The Barcelona women's team had a remarkable 2023/24 season, reinforcing their status as one of the dominant forces in women's football. They secured their fifth consecutive Liga F title, showcasing their consistent domestic supremacy. Additionally, they excelled in the UEFA Women's Champions League, claiming their third title in four years after a thrilling victory over Lyon in the final.

This European triumph underscored their resilience and technical brilliance. With players like Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati leading the way, the team’s blend of talent and strategy set new standards in the women's game, marking another historic season for the club.

Men's Team of the Year

Real Madrid

Despite not being at the gala to receive the award after deciding to boycott the event, there could be no denying that Real Madrid were deserving of the men's team of the year award. Los Blancos reigned supreme domestically, storming to yet another La Liga title, before conquering Europe for the record-extending 15th time.

From the retired Toni Kroos to Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, Carlo Ancelotti was blessed with several players who sat towards the top of the Ballon d'Or standings. However, their skill as a unit is what made them the men's team of the year.

Gerd Muller Trophy

Winners: Harry Kane & Kylian Mbappe

In a rare instance, two stars could not be separated at the top of the goalscoring charts, resulting in both Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe receiving the Gerd Muller Trophy. The Englishman enjoyed a record-breaking season at Bayern Munich, proving his capability to perform at the highest level outside of the Premier League.

Mbappe, meanwhile, continued to dominate in Paris before his move to Madrid. Both players finished the campaign with an impressive tally of 52 goals for club and country, showcasing their incredible scoring consistency across domestic and international competitions.

Yashin Trophy

Winner: Emiliano Martinez

Having won the 2023 award, Emiliano Martinez became the first player to claim consecutive Yashin Trophy awards, crowning himself the best goalkeeper in the world once again. The Argentine was in incredible form for Aston Villa throughout the 2023/24 season, with his heroics between the sticks helping guide Unai Emery's men to a surprise Champions League qualification spot.

For Argentina, Martinez played a pivotal role in securing a third consecutive international tournament victory as La Albiceleste triumphed in the 2024 Copa America. As in the 2022 World Cup final, Martinez's penalty shootout expertise was crucial during the tournament, where he held firm to ensure his side emerged victorious.

Socrates Trophy

Winner: Jennifer Hermoso

Jennifer Hermoso accepted the 2024 Socrates Award for her humanitarian contributions to football. As a victim of a highly publicized incident involving former Spain RFEF president Luis Rubiales, who attempted to kiss her during the on-field medal ceremony after Spain’s victory in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Hermoso became a powerful advocate for change.

Following the incident, she channeled her efforts into advancing player safety and championing equality in women’s football. Hermoso’s resilience and commitment to fostering a safer and more respectful environment in sports have since inspired players and fans worldwide.

Women's Coach of the Year

Winner: Emma Hayes

Before taking the helm of the USWNT, Emma Hayes had already cemented her status as the premier manager in English women's football. At Chelsea, she led the West London club to an impressive five consecutive Women's Super League titles, establishing them as the team to beat.

Hayes carried that winning momentum into the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she guided the United States to their fifth gold medal in football, securing the top podium spot with a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Her focus now shifts to helping the "Land of the Free" reclaim their world title.

Men's Coach of the Year

Winner: Carlo Ancelotti

Another Real Madrid representative absent in solidarity with starman Vinicius, Carlo Ancelotti was honoured as the men’s coach of the year after an outstanding season at Real Madrid. The Italian tactician led the Spanish giants to their second Champions League title in three years, marking his third European trophy with the club.

Ancelotti also steered Los Blancos to the La Liga title, reclaiming the crown from the previous season's winners, Barcelona. His position at the pinnacle of football has arguably never been stronger, reaffirming his legacy as one of the greatest managers of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlo Ancelotti has won more Champions League titles than any other manager (5).

Women's Ballon d'Or

Winner: Aitana Bonmati

For the second year running, Aitana Bonmati scooped up the women's Ballon d'Or award after guiding Barcelona to yet another dominant season where they picked up all the gold. Bonmati was crowned champion in 2023 after helping Spain topple England to become world champions and continued this momentum throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Incredibly, Bonmati's victory means it is a fourth consecutive women's Ballon d'Or for a Barcelona player, with the 26-year-old's teammate Alexia Putellas picking up the 2022 and 2021 awards. The pair are also the only players to win the award more than once since its inception, and Bonmati will be hoping to make it a record-breaking third time in 2025.

Men's Ballon d'Or

Winner: Rodri

The first midfielder to win the award since Luka Modric in 2018 and the first Spanish player to come out on top since Luis Suarez back in 1960, history was made as Rodri was named the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or winner. The defensive anchorman played his typically pivotal role in helping Manchester City secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title, but things got even better for the former Atletico Madrid star over the summer.

Rodri was the centrepiece of an exceptional Spanish team led by Luis de la Fuente, which ended the country's 12-year barren run in major tournaments by winning the 2024 European Championships. While an ACL injury cut his calendar year short, it hasn’t overshadowed the 28-year-old’s remarkable achievements last season.