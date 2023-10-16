Highlights Gary Harris is a solid depth option and veteran leader for the Orlando Magic, but not a major offensive factor.

Malik Beasley brings three-point shooting and good defense to fill the void left by Jrue Holiday for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Huerter is one of the premier shooters in the league, but needs to improve on defense for the Sacramento Kings.

In the star-studded NBA, it's almost a necessity to have an elite shooting guard that can score, pass, and defend to win a championship. These shooting guards are some of the best scorers in the world and most are the glue to their respective teams. Let's take a look at - and rank - every team's starting shooting guard for the 2023-24 NBA season.

30 Gary Harris - Orlando Magic

Gary Harris has always been a solid role player and a good depth option for many teams. Although he's not your ideal starter, he is a sound depth piece and a very good veteran leader for a young Orlando Magic team. There's nothing really exciting about his game other than being a quality veteran. After averaging only eight points last season, look for Harris to mirror those numbers as he really isn't that much of a factor offensively.

29 Quentin Grimes - New York Knicks

Quentin Grimes had a productive sophomore season, averaging 11 points per game on about league average shooting percentages. He is buried in the starting lineup at the moment, so don't expect too much improvement this season. He is a starting caliber shooting guard, just young and unproven so far, not to mention that the shooting guard position is arguably the deepest position in the NBA as far as rankings go.

28 Malik Beasley - Milwaukee Bucks

Malik Beasley is now sort of a journeyman after joining his third team in three seasons. However, he has been a solid depth option for every team he's been on. Milwaukee will lean on his three-point making ability and good defense to fill the void left by Jrue Holiday on both ends of the floor. He is certainly a reliable shooting guard that makes the right plays more often than not. Beasley is unlikely to get near his career-high average of 20.7 points per game he reached with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019-20, but could offer a pressure-release valve for a Bucks lineup that can sometimes struggle with spacing.

27 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Denver Nuggets

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, often referred to as "KCP" for short, is in a similar situation as Beasley, as they're likely the worst starters in the lineup and will draw the most difficult defensive matchups. He shoots the ball well, with a career three-point percentage of 36.5%, and is a competent defender in his own end. The only thing separating the two is that Caldwell-Pope is the much better shooter and defender. It helps that he has a bit more length, but still is a solid depth option and a good substitute after Bruce Brown's offseason departure.

26 Kevin Huerter - Sacramento Kings

Kevin Huerter, nicknamed "Red Velvet" due to his bright red hair, caught fire in the first half of last season. He is one of the premier shooters in the league, firing at a 40% clip last season. Many were unsure of his role and value after being traded by the Hawks, but rest assured, those questions are long gone. His shooting is about all he provides on the court, though, and will need to improve as the Kings defense as a whole was among the worst in all major categories last year.

Kevin Huerter - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 15.2 Rebounds 3.3 Assists 2.9 Field goal % 48.5 3-point field goal % 40.2

25 Jaden Ivey - Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey is sort of a mystery as far as production goes. With Cade Cunningham back and healthy, and the ball-dominant Ausar Thompson being the projected starting small forward, things look crowded in the back court. Last season, Ivey was gifted with high usage in 2022-23, since Cunningham was injured. Ivey did not disappoint, as he averaged 16 points and five assists per game. It will be interesting to see what his usage is next season especially with new head coach Monty Williams, who signed a massive six-year contract with the Pistons this offseason. Look for Ivey to at least mirror his numbers from last season.

24 Bennedict Mathurin - Indiana Pacers

Ben Mathurin had an exceptional rookie season, bursting onto the scene with nearly 17 points per game. Although he was severely inefficient, he was in the Rookie of the Year race for much of the season. With Buddy Hield seemingly on the move, this allows Mathurin to score even more points off pass-first players like Tyrese Halliburton and Bruce Brown. Mathurin is a prime candidate to shoot up this list by season's end if he can control his efficiency and incorporate some sort of playmaking or defense into his game.

23 Austin Reaves - Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves has gotten a serious amount of hype since the beginning of last season. After securing a four-year, $56 million deal to return to the Lakers this summer, it's time for him to step up his level of play. He performed well in his limited role last season as a spot starter, but now that he's seemingly going to be a regular starter, look for him to increase his numbers and solidify himself as one of the better shooting guards in the league. Although he will not get much usage, he is going to do the right things and make the right play more often than not, especially when you're playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

22 Terry Rozier - Charlotte Hornets

"Scary" Terry Rozier has been one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA since his breakout in 2019. He is almost guaranteed to score 20 points every night, but other than that he does not provide much value. With sub-par passing and defending abilities, his role is to compliment LaMelo Ball as he runs the offense. Rozier will likely score nearly 20 points again this season and put up similar numbers across the board. His usage is up in the air, however, as second overall pick Brandon Miller will likely command plenty of touches in the half-court.

21 Devin Vassell - San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell is coming off a career year, averaging nearly 19 points per game and shooting over 38% from behind the arc. He was rewarded with a massive five-year, $146 million extension this offseason and projects to be form a dynamic duo with Victor Wembanyama this season. Vassell will need to improve his playmaking, but with that contract, expect some improvements all around. Going into the 2020 NBA Draft, Vassell was lauded for his defensive ability, and his development on the offensive side of the floor has been a pleasant surprise for coach Gregg Popovich, Although the Spurs are rebuilding, they have some exciting and underrated players, and might turn a lot of heads this season.

20 Jalen Green - Houston Rockets

Jalen Green has been disappointing so far in his career. His statistics may tell a different story, but being the second overall pick comes with higher standards. Averaging over 20 points per game is impressive, but not when he shoots barely over 40% from the field for the second year in a row. With the addition of head coach Ime Udoka, expect Green to improve his efficiency and his defensive efforts. Green has been underperforming and many wonder if his ceiling is still at that All-NBA level anymore, as has projected out of the 2021 Draft.

19 Anfernee Simons - Portland Trail Blazers

After securing a four-year, $100 million contract, Anfernee Simons produced above-average numbers in the form of 21 points per game and four assists. Although he is a mystery next year, expect him to at least match these numbers, even though youngstersScoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe will certainly get their fair share of usage as well. With the Blazers now adding Malcolm Brogdon to the team, they look very crowded in the backcourt and that could lead to Simons being the odd man out. If Simons does indeed get traded, expect him to still keep his 20 point benchmark.

Read more: Ranking all 30 NBA teams based on their starting centers

18 Jordan Clarkson - Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson is also one of the more consistent scorers in the league. Quietly averaging career highs in points and assists per game last season, he's more overlooked than underrated. Since he doesn't really have much competition when it comes to touches, and the Utah Jazz aren't the deepest at the shooting guard position, expect him to mirror these numbers next season along with Lauri Markkanen and the rest of the young squad after inking a three-year extension this offseason.

Jordan Clarkson - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 20.8 Rebounds 4.0 Assists 4.4 Field goal % 44.4 3-point field goal % 33.8

17 Marcus Smart - Memphis Grizzlies

Marcus Smart is one of the rare breeds in the NBA: a defensive mastermind from the guard position, truly one of a kind. He's capable of providing some powerful point guard minutes, as he averaged a career high in assists per game (6.3) last season. This will be crucial to the Grizzlies success, as Ja Morant will infamously miss the first 25 games of the season due to his off-court situations. Smart could be in for a career year if he produces enough during those 25 games.

16 Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey is a sure fire candidate to shoot up this list if James Harden is traded in the near future. He is a fast-paced player, but sometimes has tunnel vision on offense. However, when he catches fire, oh man is he hard to stop. He is one of the best shooters in the league, firing at a 43% clip from behind the arc last season. He's a ticking time bomb waiting to explode offensively and, frankly, might be held back in a Harden-led offense.

15 Tyler Herro - Miami Heat

Another survivor of the Damian Lillard trade is Tyler Herro. Herro seems to have more of a chip on his shoulder after the Lillard trade and finding his real value around the league. He is a great role player and a capable third option on a championship team. His defense is a bit hidden since Miami has one of the best defensive schemes in the NBA, but his offense is legit and he is a true three-level scorer. The 23-year-old is surely on a mission to prove the league wrong and restore his reputation as one of the most capable scorers in the backcourt.

14 Jordan Poole - Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole was a surprising trade candidate, as he was flipped to the Wizards for Chris Paul. Poole is in the best situation to shoot up this list, as he will be given the reigns in Washington. If Poole plays well enough, he could get his first All-Star nod of his career and really turn some heads. After averaging 20 points and nearly five assists a game, he could easily reach the 24-point and seven assist benchmark being the lead guard for the Wizards this season.

13 Josh Giddey - Oklahoma City Thunder

The third-year guard will look to improve even more on his numbers as he looks to solidify himself as a respectable three-point shooter. He isn't the most athletic player, but he will need to improve defensively and boost his scoring off the dribble. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's emergence, Josh Giddey should at least put up similar numbers to last season. On his day, he is one of the most satisfying players to watch in the league, wowing fans with his creative passing and smooth dribbling skills.

12 Klay Thompson - Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is widely known as the second-best shooter in the NBA. Being paired with the best shooter in the history of the NBA definitely has its perks. Thompson has suffered a few significant injuries in recent years that have him on the decline. Although he has never lost his shot, his defense has taken a clear hit after logging the worst defensive rating of his career (117) last season. However, Thompson is still a top-10 shooting guard in the league and will be a significant part of this Warriors team. After averaging 21.9 points per game, Thompson will look to help the Warriors reclaim the NBA mountaintop again.

11 O.G. Anunoby - Toronto Raptors

O.G. Anunoby is a prime candidate for a move near the trade deadline this season. He will look to improve on his good stats from last season and prove he deserves a lucrative contract this offseason as one of the better two-way players in the NBA. The Raptors don't have many high usage players outside of Pascal Siakam, so Anunoby should have little difficulty with production opportunities. Anunoby's ceiling could be up there with names like Jaylen Brown and even Paul George, without the passing ability.