Highlights Only two of the original 10 NFL teams from 1920 remain in the league today.

The NFL has grown through absorption, a merger with the AFL, and expansion, leading to the current 32-team structure.

The NFL is divided into two conferences (AFC & NFC) with four divisions in each, consisting of four teams per division.

Looking for a little info on all 32 NFL teams? Well, GIVEMESPORT is here to help.

First and foremost, here's a quick rundown of all 32 NFL teams, listed alphabetically.

Now, let's dive into how the NFL has expanded over the years.

How the NFL has expanded since its inception in 1920

Of all 32 NFL teams, only two have been in the league since the beginning

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Founded in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association, the NFL, which adopted its current name in 1922, began with 10 teams, only two of which remain, the Arizona Cardinals (formerly the Chicago Cardinals), who were founded in 1898 as an amateur team, and the Chicago Bears (formerly the Decatur Staleys).

As the years progressed, more and more teams were added, either via expansion or absorption. In 1950, the NFL absorbed the All-America Football Conference (AAFC), of which only the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers remain.

When the rival American Football League (AFL) was formed in 1960, the two leagues not only competed for players but for fans and television contracts as well. In June 1966, the two brands announced their intention to merge, with the merger taking effect in 1970.

Until then, the leagues would operate separately but conduct a common draft and championship game, which ultimately became the Super Bowl, the first of which was played on January 15, 1967, with the NFL champion Green Bay Packers defeating the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The full merger was finalized in 1970, bringing all AFL teams into the NFL. The 26-team league was then divided into two conferences: the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The AFL teams became members of the AFC, while the NFL teams were divided between the two conferences.

In the decades since, the league has continued to expand and now boasts 32 teams, the most recent of which is the Houston Texans, who joined the NFL in 2002.

Naturally, the NFL has undergone multiple realignments of its divisions over the years to accommodate new teams. As new franchises were added, divisions were adjusted to maintain a geographically logical structure, the last realignment occurring in 2002 with the addition of the Texans.

The breakdown of all 32 NFL teams by conference and division

Each conference features four divisions of four teams each

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



As mentioned, the NFL is divided into two conference, the AFC and the NFC, each of which features 16 teams.

Each conference is further divided into four divisions with each division consisting of four teams. Here's how all 32 NFL teams are organized by conference and division:

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West