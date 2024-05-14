Highlights Tyson Fury suffered a razor-thin decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

While 'The Gypsy King' remains one of the best inside the ring, he has shown over the years that he is human.

Deontay Wilder and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou have managed to drop the Englishman to the canvas.

Tyson Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional career against Oleksandr Usyk - who met for the undisputed world titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Following the win, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches. Ahead of the original date, the 35-year-old looked to be in the shape of his life.

While Fury is one of the best heavyweights of this generation, we've seen in the past that 'The Gypsy King' is human after all. Here, we take a look at all the knockdowns the Brit has suffered in boxing.

Neven Pajkic - 12/11/2011

Fury went on to win via TKO in Round 3

'The Gypsy King's' unbeaten record almost ended at the age of 22 after he was knocked down by an unknown Canadian boxer. Back in 2011, Fury took on Neven Pajkic for the Commonwealth heavyweight title. The Brit had brushed aside 16 opponents before the showdown with Pajkic.

However, Fury was given a major wake-up call in Manchester in front of his own fans. Pajkic became the first man to knock the Brit down to the canvas when he caught him with a devastating overhand right in the second round.

"I only cracked him with 30 percent," Pajkic told Sky Sports back in 2020. "I didn't expect him to go down. I practised the right hand, left hook. To my surprise, he fell after the first punch.

"I hoped he would be groggy with the right hand then I would finish him off with the left hook. The right hand was supposed to be a set-up. I wish he hadn't gone down because the left hook was coming and would have put him out."

Fury managed to get back on his feet before getting his revenge in the third round when he knocked out the Canadian to retain the Commonwealth heavyweight title.

Steve Cunningham - 20/04/2012

Fury went on to win via KO in Round 7

In 2013, a young Fury travelled to New York to make his debut in America against rising heavyweight star, Steve Cunningham. Having moved up from cruiserweight, it looked as if 'The Gypsy King' was in for an easy night, but the American had other ideas and was looking to spoil the party.

Cunningham caused Fury a lot of problems and outboxed him for most of their fight. He even landed a huge overhand right which dropped the Brit in round two.

It took a lot for him to get back on his feet and fight on. However, he eventually used his monumental size and strength to ultimately stop Cunningham in round seven.

Deontay Wilder - 01/12/2018

The bout was declared a split draw after 12 rounds

Tyson's shot at completing one of the most incredible comebacks in the history of boxing saw him survive two knockdowns in the draw with Deontay Wilder in their first clash back in 2018.

'The Bronze Bomber' was one of the most feared boxers in the world and came into the fight off the back of a jaw-dropping knockout win over Luis Ortiz. Against Fury, in round 9, the American dropped the Brit with a short left hook followed by an overhand right - which was the result of Fury ducking low to avoid the left hook and being sent further down by the right to the head.

In the final round, Wilder connected with a brutal right-left combination which sent Fury crashing to the canvas. While everyone thought it was over, 'The Gypsy King' somehow managed to beat the count and last the rest of the fight.

Deontay Wilder - 09/09/2021

Fury went on to win via KO in Round 11

Heading into the trilogy fight with Wilder in 2021, Fury won the second bout via TKO in round seven to claim the WBC heavyweight title. With 'The Bronze Bomber' out for revenge, he was willing to leave it all in the ring.

In what was an all-time classic, Wilder started the fight as the aggressor, jabbing Fury to the body and landing several clean right hands to his chest early on. However, in the third, the Brit caught 'The Bronze Bomber' with a right hook to the temple followed by a right uppercut in the clinch, which sent Wilder to the canvas.

The next round saw Wilder land a left jab followed by a straight right hand to Fury's left temple, stunning the champion and knocking him down. 'The Gypsy King' made it back up but was floored once more in the same round after the American heavyweight connected with a short right hand.

Eventually, Fury connected on a left hook and right hand to send Wilder face-first to the canvas, with the referee waving off the fight in the 11th round, which saw the Englishman retain his title.

Francis Ngannou - 28/09/2023

Fury went on to win via split decision

Tyson narrowly avoided one of the most seismic upsets in boxing history as he narrowly outpointed ex-UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in their crossover boxing fight. The 'Gypsy King' was part of a huge event in Saudi Arabia, where he was looking to assert his experience and dominance to improve his undefeated record again in what was seen as a routine task.

A moment which will be relived in the boxing history books forever came in the third round, during which Fury was left crumpled on the canvas after Ngannou detonated a huge left hook. A huge gasp went around the arena, with the knockdown having come just moments after inflicting a cut on his rival, and it looked worryingly like it would all be too much for the 'Gypsy King'.

The judge's scorecards were announced in his favour and 'The Predator' unfortunately did not do enough to get given the nod, as a split decision was declared. But things were certainly not bad for Ngannou, who had certainly gained a moral victory and produced a moment which will never be forgotten.

Oleksandr Usyk - 18/05/2024

Fury went on to lose via split decision

During the undisputed showdown in Saudi Arabia, Fury looked to be in control of the bout at the mid-way stage, using his size to his advantage to dominate Usyk.

However, the crucial moment came in the ninth round when the Ukrainian star landed a number of stinging shots, which nearly knocked the Brit out. He received a standing count, but he was able to recover and was saved by the bell.

While many felt as if the fight should've been stopped, it didn't affect the fight at all, with Usyk going on to become the first man ever to beat Fury. However, there would've been a lot of questions had the Brit secured the decision. The pair look likely to do battle again in October, with the Brit looking to level the series.