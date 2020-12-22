Summary

  • There have been several talented sets of brothers to play in the Premier League.
  • Well-known stars such as Xabi Alonso followed in the footsteps of the lesser-known sibling.
  • Some appear on the list multiple times with multiple sets of brothers.

The journey to elite sport is rarely straightforward, shaped by a combination of natural talent, relentless dedication, and a bit of luck. Having a sibling or parent with similar sporting abilities can certainly fuel the drive of a young athlete aiming for a professional career at the highest level.

From the moment they’re born, siblings often find themselves in constant competition, and this family rivalry can serve as extra motivation for those striving to break into the world of professional sport. But it’s not always a case of one sibling making it while the other doesn’t.

Premier League history is filled with examples of brothers who have both made their mark in the top tier. In fact, there are 51 pairs of brothers to have played in the league. GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of these players, ranking them from least to most appearances. Featuring well-known names like the Boateng brothers, the Toures, and the Alonsos, this list offers a nostalgic trip through Premier League history.

Premier League Brothers

Rank

Brothers

Appearances

51.

Mike & Paul Lake

8

50.

Ben & Jak Alnwick

12

49.

Martin & Michael Johansen

17

48.

Darren & Elliot Ward

25

47.

James & Adam Chambers

33

46.

Siem & Luuk de Jong

34

45.

Thodur & Joey Gudjonsson

42

44.

Kevin-Prince & Jerome Boateng

52

43.

Nordin & Sofyan Amrabat

65

42.

Clive & Bradley Allen

66

41.

James & Marcus Tavernier

73

40.

Justin & Gavin Hoyte

84

39.

Sam & George Baldock

85

38.

Alan & Stephen Quinn

97

37.

Guy Demel & Yannick Sagbo

101

36.

David & Brian Linighan

113

35.

Leandro & Juninho Bacuna

117

34.

Andy & Brian Linighan

118

33.

Dickson & Kelvin Etuhu

121

32.

Nathaniel & Trevor Chalobah

129

31.

Carl & Leon Cort

137

30.

John & Darren Sheridan

138

29.

Jacob & Aaron Ramsey

139

28.

Mikel & Xabi Alonso

150

27.

Lomana & Kazenga LuaLua

153

26.

Stefan & Luke Moore

166

25.

Stephen & Noel Hunt

167

24.

Jostein & Tore Andre Flo

174

23.

Sean & Matty Longstaff

179

22.

Leon Cort & Ruben Loftus-Cheek

183

21.

Steven & Gary Caldwell

188

20.

Fabio & Rafael Da Silva

189

19.

Danny & Rod Wallace

199

18.

Rod & Ray Wallace

204

17.

Lee & Steve Howey

205

16.

Marcus & Martin Olsson

209

15.

Josh & Jacob Murphy

210

14.

Andy & David Linighan

229

13.

Georginio Wijnaldum & Rajiv van la Parra

255

12.

Michael & Will Keane

256

11.

Carl Cort & Ruben Loftus-Cheek

268
10 Craig & Gary Gardner

275 Premier League appearances