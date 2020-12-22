Summary There have been several talented sets of brothers to play in the Premier League.

Well-known stars such as Xabi Alonso followed in the footsteps of the lesser-known sibling.

Some appear on the list multiple times with multiple sets of brothers.

The journey to elite sport is rarely straightforward, shaped by a combination of natural talent, relentless dedication, and a bit of luck. Having a sibling or parent with similar sporting abilities can certainly fuel the drive of a young athlete aiming for a professional career at the highest level.

From the moment they’re born, siblings often find themselves in constant competition, and this family rivalry can serve as extra motivation for those striving to break into the world of professional sport. But it’s not always a case of one sibling making it while the other doesn’t.

Premier League history is filled with examples of brothers who have both made their mark in the top tier. In fact, there are 51 pairs of brothers to have played in the league. GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of these players, ranking them from least to most appearances. Featuring well-known names like the Boateng brothers, the Toures, and the Alonsos, this list offers a nostalgic trip through Premier League history.

Premier League Brothers Rank Brothers Appearances 51. Mike & Paul Lake 8 50. Ben & Jak Alnwick 12 49. Martin & Michael Johansen 17 48. Darren & Elliot Ward 25 47. James & Adam Chambers 33 46. Siem & Luuk de Jong 34 45. Thodur & Joey Gudjonsson 42 44. Kevin-Prince & Jerome Boateng 52 43. Nordin & Sofyan Amrabat 65 42. Clive & Bradley Allen 66 41. James & Marcus Tavernier 73 40. Justin & Gavin Hoyte 84 39. Sam & George Baldock 85 38. Alan & Stephen Quinn 97 37. Guy Demel & Yannick Sagbo 101 36. David & Brian Linighan 113 35. Leandro & Juninho Bacuna 117 34. Andy & Brian Linighan 118 33. Dickson & Kelvin Etuhu 121 32. Nathaniel & Trevor Chalobah 129 31. Carl & Leon Cort 137 30. John & Darren Sheridan 138 29. Jacob & Aaron Ramsey 139 28. Mikel & Xabi Alonso 150 27. Lomana & Kazenga LuaLua 153 26. Stefan & Luke Moore 166 25. Stephen & Noel Hunt 167 24. Jostein & Tore Andre Flo 174 23. Sean & Matty Longstaff 179 22. Leon Cort & Ruben Loftus-Cheek 183 21. Steven & Gary Caldwell 188 20. Fabio & Rafael Da Silva 189 19. Danny & Rod Wallace 199 18. Rod & Ray Wallace 204 17. Lee & Steve Howey 205 16. Marcus & Martin Olsson 209 15. Josh & Jacob Murphy 210 14. Andy & David Linighan 229 13. Georginio Wijnaldum & Rajiv van la Parra 255 12. Michael & Will Keane 256 11. Carl Cort & Ruben Loftus-Cheek 268

10 Craig & Gary Gardner

275 Premier League appearances