Summary
- There have been several talented sets of brothers to play in the Premier League.
- Well-known stars such as Xabi Alonso followed in the footsteps of the lesser-known sibling.
- Some appear on the list multiple times with multiple sets of brothers.
The journey to elite sport is rarely straightforward, shaped by a combination of natural talent, relentless dedication, and a bit of luck. Having a sibling or parent with similar sporting abilities can certainly fuel the drive of a young athlete aiming for a professional career at the highest level.
From the moment they’re born, siblings often find themselves in constant competition, and this family rivalry can serve as extra motivation for those striving to break into the world of professional sport. But it’s not always a case of one sibling making it while the other doesn’t.
Premier League history is filled with examples of brothers who have both made their mark in the top tier. In fact, there are 51 pairs of brothers to have played in the league. GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of these players, ranking them from least to most appearances. Featuring well-known names like the Boateng brothers, the Toures, and the Alonsos, this list offers a nostalgic trip through Premier League history.
|
Premier League Brothers
|
Rank
|
Brothers
|
Appearances
|
51.
|
Mike & Paul Lake
|
8
|
50.
|
Ben & Jak Alnwick
|
12
|
49.
|
Martin & Michael Johansen
|
17
|
48.
|
Darren & Elliot Ward
|
25
|
47.
|
James & Adam Chambers
|
33
|
46.
|
Siem & Luuk de Jong
|
34
|
45.
|
Thodur & Joey Gudjonsson
|
42
|
44.
|
Kevin-Prince & Jerome Boateng
|
52
|
43.
|
Nordin & Sofyan Amrabat
|
65
|
42.
|
Clive & Bradley Allen
|
66
|
41.
|
James & Marcus Tavernier
|
73
|
40.
|
Justin & Gavin Hoyte
|
84
|
39.
|
Sam & George Baldock
|
85
|
38.
|
Alan & Stephen Quinn
|
97
|
37.
|
Guy Demel & Yannick Sagbo
|
101
|
36.
|
David & Brian Linighan
|
113
|
35.
|
Leandro & Juninho Bacuna
|
117
|
34.
|
Andy & Brian Linighan
|
118
|
33.
|
Dickson & Kelvin Etuhu
|
121
|
32.
|
Nathaniel & Trevor Chalobah
|
129
|
31.
|
Carl & Leon Cort
|
137
|
30.
|
John & Darren Sheridan
|
138
|
29.
|
Jacob & Aaron Ramsey
|
139
|
28.
|
Mikel & Xabi Alonso
|
150
|
27.
|
Lomana & Kazenga LuaLua
|
153
|
26.
|
Stefan & Luke Moore
|
166
|
25.
|
Stephen & Noel Hunt
|
167
|
24.
|
Jostein & Tore Andre Flo
|
174
|
23.
|
Sean & Matty Longstaff
|
179
|
22.
|
Leon Cort & Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|
183
|
21.
|
Steven & Gary Caldwell
|
188
|
20.
|
Fabio & Rafael Da Silva
|
189
|
19.
|
Danny & Rod Wallace
|
199
|
18.
|
Rod & Ray Wallace
|
204
|
17.
|
Lee & Steve Howey
|
205
|
16.
|
Marcus & Martin Olsson
|
209
|
15.
|
Josh & Jacob Murphy
|
210
|
14.
|
Andy & David Linighan
|
229
|
13.
|
Georginio Wijnaldum & Rajiv van la Parra
|
255
|
12.
|
Michael & Will Keane
|
256
|
11.
|
Carl Cort & Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|
268
