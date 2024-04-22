Highlights Queens Park Ladies under-12s have made history by going unbeaten in a boys' league.

They won 18 of their 22 league matches, scoring 61 goals and conceding just 11 times.

The team were initially informed they would have to play in a girls’ league, but were allowed to compete in the boys' league after a successful appeal.

An all-girls football team from Bournemouth have made history by going unbeaten in a boys' league. The achievement is made all the sweeter after initially having to overcome resistance from county FA higher-ups.

Best known as Queens Park Ladies under-12s, the side from the south coast managed to finish top of division three of the Bournemouth boys' Youth Football League – and even better, they managed to go unbeaten across their 22 games against the boys.

Having racked up 18 wins, four draws and no defeats, they reigned triumphant on 58 points. By the time they had wrapped up the league title, they had 16 more points than the side in second place, who still had two games to play.

In fact, they managed to top the third tier away against Moordown & Southbourne several weeks ago but clinched ‘Invincibles’ status last weekend after triumphing over Lymington Town in a 3-0 win.

Queens Park Ladies Faced Initial Resistance

Told they had to compete in an all-girls league

As alluded to, the local FA and league officials were hesitant to allow the girls to join the all-boys league when manager Toby Green appealed for them in September 2023. They were initially informed they would have to play in a girls’ competition.

Mr Green, whose daughter Olivia, 12, is the captain of the team, was adamant that Queens Park Ladies were good enough to play and compete against boys every week. And the girls – aged 11 and 12 – have proven throughout the campaign that they are more than capable of doing so. Speaking to Sky News, he congratulated his players for being 'really disciplined'.

"The girls have done really, really well. They've worked so hard all season, not just in the games, but in their training as well. They have been really disciplined... they deserve it."

Reminiscing on their title-clinching away win against an evidently well-drilled side who had won six games on the bounce, Mr Green, 42, insisted that was one of the highlights of the season.

"We've really had to dig in, particularly away from home.”

Now, they will now be promoted to Division 2 of the U13s boys' Bournemouth Youth League – but who’s to say they cannot manage another incredible feat and secure back-to-back league triumphs?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal's Invincibles are the only team to go unbeaten in modern English football, having won 26 games and drawn the other 12 in their title-winning season in 2003/04.

Captain Olivia Sends Out Defiant Message

'Winning the league unbeaten is amazing'

The girls, who have proven their dedication by training twice a week, are looking to inspire more young girls to play football, with four of the 14-strong squad having played together since they were just five years old.

Speaking to The Times, Mr Green suggested that early in the season, the girls could frequently hear their male counterparts sniggering at the fact they were girls, while he also pointed at the fact that finishing the season as ‘Invincibles’ is a big deal considering its rarity.

“In the early days of the season, we would hear the boys sniggering, and I was thinking 'You boys have no idea what you're up against. Being invincibles is a big deal; only one team in the English league have finished a season undefeated – Arsenal – and people still talk about that even though it was 20 years ago.”

Captain of the incredible team, Olivia, said: “Winning the league unbeaten is amazing. We’ve all been together since we were little and beating the boys shows we can play just as well, if not better.”