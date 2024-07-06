Highlights Darren Till headlined a chaotic boxing exhibition in Dubai.

Till's opponent, Mohammad Mutie, accused him of foul play, leading to a post-fight brawl.

Till called Mutie a "coward" and defended himself, stating he's a "respectful guy."

All hell broke loose at a boxing exhibition Darren Till headlined Saturday, as there were claims of foul play, cowardice, and even a post-fight melee at Social Knockout 3 event inside Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

A 31-year-old fighter from England, Till entered the UFC in 2015 as one of the most sought-after prospects in world MMA thanks to his elite Muay Thai skill-set that had, to that point, transferred impeccably to mixed martial arts as he built a record of 12-0 with 10 finishes in regional fight firms.

From 2015 in the UFC, Till continued his winning run until back-to-back losses to Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight championship in 2018 and Jorge Masvidal in a Fight of the Night winner in London the following year. Though Till rebounded with a win over Kelvin Gastelum, he suffered three losses in a row and, in 2023, requested a release from his UFC deal, which the market-leading MMA firm granted.

Till has since dabbled in boxing interests, was supposed to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this month on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul undercard which was ultimately canceled, and instead pivoted to this off-piste crossover event which descended into chaos.

There Were Absolute Scenes in Dubai

A post-fight brawl marred the event

Till took part in a four-round exhibition alongside Mohammad Mutie, an influencer. As with most things in crossover, or unofficial boxing, it didn't take long to turn into a clown-show. Early in the fight, Till hit Mutie to the back of the head and though it seemed to do very little damage, Mutie's reaction suggested he would struggle to continue, dropped to the floor, and implored the referee to check on his well-being.

The contest was then waved off, and with entourage members entering the ring, Mutie, at this point, seemingly decided he wanted to fight for real and sparked an in-ring melee, which Till obliged.

Watch the chaos right here:

Till Said Things Happen in Fighting

Till blasted Mutie as a 'coward'

In his post-fight interview, Till said: "This is fighting – you get hit. If you don’t want to continue fighting, don’t fight.

"He’s not a fighter. He’s trying to be a fighter. He’s a coward."

Till then said he was minding his own business when Mutie attacked him. "I'm so sorry," he said. [But] I am not that guy. I am a respectful guy. I love fighting.