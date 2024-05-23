Highlights Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, and LeBron James headline the 2024 All-NBA Teams, filled with record-setting honorees.

Dynamic performances include Domantas Sabonis' NBA record for double-doubles and Stephen Curry leading the league in three-pointers made once again.

Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton got recognized for the first time in their careers.

The three All-NBA Teams for the 2023-24 season were announced on Wednesday, with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leading the way among the 15 players honored with the sixth nod of his career.

Here's how the First, Second and Third All-NBA Teams shook out after the final votes were tabulated:

2024 All-NBA Honorees First Team Second Team Third Team Nikola Jokic Jalen Brunson LeBron James Luka Doncic Anthony Davis Tyrese Haliburton Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kevin Durant Stephen Curry Giannis Antetokounmpo Anthony Edwards Domantas Sabonis Jayson Tatum Kawhi Leonard Devin Booker

All-NBA Selections Filled With Record-Setting Honorees & League Leaders

Jokić leads the way with multiple new names in the mix

Jokic's First Team nod is his first since 2022 after Joel Embiid bumped him down to the Second Team in his 2023 MVP season. "Joker" finished second in the Association, putting up 68 double-doubles and 25 triple-doubles.

Next to him, Luka Doncic won the Scoring Title, finished No. 3 in MVP voting and became the first player in NBA history to average at least 33 points (33.9 PPG), nine rebounds (9.2 RPG) and nine assists (9.8 APG) in a season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 57-25 record while boasting 30.1 points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) outpaced the Association in points in the paint (20.3 PPG) and fast break scoring (5.3 PPG) en route to his second career 30 PPG season (30.4 PPG). Rounding out the First Team is Jayson Tatum, who fueled the Boston Celtics to the NBA's best record of 64-18 and averaged 26.9 PPG in the campaign.

On the Second Team, Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) finished third among point guards with 28.7 points per game while spearheading a banged-up Knicks team to their first 50-win season since 2012-13. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) was a 2024 All-Star on the back of his 23.7 PPG and 1.6 nightly steals while scratching the surface of the 50-40-90 club.

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) finished No. 7 in MVP voting thanks to his 25.9 PPG, including four games of 40-plus points. Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) did Kevin Durant things in 2023-24, ranking No. 5 in scoring (27.1 PPG) on 52.3 percent shooting from the floor and 41.3 percent shooting from three-point land. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) got named off the strength of his 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest, both of which ranked No. 3 overall.

The Third Team is headlined by LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), who extended his NBA record to 20 All-NBA selections and his 25 PPG seasons streak to 20 consecutive (25.7 PPG) while connecting on a career-high 41 percent clip from three-point range.

NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) took one of the guard spots to the tune of 10.9 APG. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) continued to show why he's the greatest shooter in league history with an NBA-best 357 total three-pointers made on the year, taking the other guard slot.

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) set an NBA record with 77 double-doubles and led the pack with 26 triple-doubles and 13.7 rebounds per game. The fifth Third Team honoree, Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), torched the league with 27.1 PPG and a career-high 6.9 APG.