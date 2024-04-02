Highlights Boston Celtics led by Jayson Tatum & Jalen Brown are favorites for the NBA title this season.

Damian Lillard's pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the Milwaukee Bucks a new playoff threat.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns & Rudy Gobert are leading a dominant defense, setting playoff expectations.

This NBA season has featured some of the best parity the league has seen in recent memory. Only 12 games separate the first-seed Oklahoma City Thunder and the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference. The second-seed Milwaukee Bucks and the 10th-seed Atlanta Hawks are separated by the same margin.

While the Boston Celtics have already clinched the best record in their conference and have seven more wins than any other team, the short-handed Hawks recently proved that they are not invincible.

As a result, there are more stars, particularly All-NBA talents, than usual that have a real shot at winning an NBA Championship. While playoff mainstays who have already raised a banner themselves will be looking to add to their accolades, quite a number of these players will be searching for their first title this postseason.

1 Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

Celtics, led by Tatum and Brown, have the elite talent and chemistry required to win

It's no secret that the Boston Celtics are favored to win the NBA Championship this season, considering the way they have separated themselves from the other best teams in the league throughout the regular season.

Much of Boston's success can be attributed to their two homegrown All-NBA talents, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, although the franchise has done an exceptional job at surrounding their young stars with the right supporting cast.

There were rumors swirling that the Celtics would split up the wing duo of Tatum, a three-time All-NBA member, and Brown, a one-time member, after multiple failed playoff runs in recent years. Instead, the team opted to bring in players that brought the best out of the pair while also alleviating some pressure on both sides of the ball.

The additions of Jrue Holiday, a championship-winning guard, and former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis allowed both Tatum and Brown to focus on their strengths and efficiency. Boston's new scheme has led to the All-NBA duo having the most well-rounded seasons of their respective careers, even if they don't need to score as much.

Celtics Starting PG and C Statistics, 2022-23/2023-24 Category 2022-23 PG (Smart) 2022-23 C (Williams III) 2023-24 PG (Holiday) 2023-24 C (Porzingis) PPG 11.5 8.0 12.8 20.2 APG 6.3 1.4 5.0 1.9 TS% 53.8% 74.2% 60.6% 64.0% PER 12.1 19.8 14.8 22.5

The time is now for Boston, as it's unlikely the Celtics will ever have this much separation between themselves and the competition, both statistically and in the win column.

This wouldn't be the first time Boston has had a very talented team and come up short, but the Celtics have looked more polished across the board and have had extra time to experiment for the playoffs during this last stretch of the regular season.

2 Damian Lillard

Bucks' superstar duo still capable of leading Milwaukee to contention

When Damian Lillard was surprisingly shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks, it was expected that his pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo would make for the most dominant duo in the league.

While Lillard's elite spacing and Antetokounmpo's ruthless motor inside made it seem like a perfect pairing, it initially took some time for the new-look Bucks to gel. Considering Lillard's prior years in Portland had him shouldering a massive offensive role unmatched by most players, it wasn't too surprising he initially struggled to find his role on an already talented team.

Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA member, had only played with one other All-Star before arriving in Milwaukee, big man LaMarcus Aldridge from 2012-15. Despite leading multiple playoff runs and often willing his team to win with late-game heroics, Lillard has never truly had a chance to contend for a title in his career.

NBA Leaders in USG% Rank 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 1 Dončić Dončić Antetokounmpo Dončić 2 Embiid Embiid Dončić Antetokounmpo 3 Curry Antetokounmpo Embiid Gilgeous-Alexander 4 Beal Young Morant Edwards 5 Mitchell Morant Lillard Wembanyama

Compared to last season, Milwaukee essentially traded their elite defense for an elite offense, an understandable move considering the defensive-minded talents of Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Still perched near the top of the Eastern Conference, the regular season results have remained mostly the same despite the identity change. Lillard has brought a new element that Milwaukee's offense previously didn't have, making them a whole new threat in the postseason.

Even during a season that doesn't compare to his best years, Lillard is a proven playoff performer and one of the most clutch players in the NBA. The Bucks' solid, but unimpressive regular season doesn't tell the whole story for a team that should be in contention for its second title in under five years.

3 Karl-Anthony Towns & Rudy Gobert

Timberwolves' elite big man tandem leading Minnesota to new heights

The pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert was originally a confusing decision, as both traditionally play center. Despite the obvious talent up front, the Minnesota Timberwolves were barely able to scrape their way into the playoff picture last season, eventually succumbing to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the first round.

This season, though, Minnesota has looked like a completely different beast after developing into the league's most dominant defense. While the overall success of the team has fallen on Anthony Edwards' shoulders more than anyone, the elite defensive play from Jaden McDaniels and especially Gobert has given the Timberwolves a new identity.

Timberwolves Team Stats, 2023 vs. 2024 Category 2022-23 2023-24 Record 42-40 51-23 ORTG 113.7 (27th) 115.6 (17th) DRTG 113.8 (10th) 108.8 (1st) Pace 101.0 (7th) 97.0 (24th)

While no longer a stepping stone for other Western Conference teams, Minnesota has yet to prove anything in the postseason, falling in the first round of each of their last three appearances. The budding chemistry, improved production, and balanced roster the franchise has put together make them a squad other teams want to avoid in the postseason.

The difference between Minnesota contending for a championship or simply being a tough first-round out comes down to the availability of Towns, who has been sidelined for most of March after undergoing meniscus surgery. The Timberwolves will need every ounce of offense Edwards and Towns can give them, as the supporting cast isn't nearly as consistent on that end.

Meanwhile, Gobert will have to prove his worth as a defensive anchor in the playoffs, a setting in which he hasn't had much success in.

4 Julius Randle

Tom Thibedeau's disciplined Knicks team is built for the playoffs

The New York Knicks have featured Julius Randle as the centerpiece of their offense from the moment the team signed him, with him having the majority of the offensive weight on his shoulders before New York made the splash for Jalen Brunson in 2022.

While his first season with the Knicks wasn't a huge step forward compared to his lone season in New Orleans, Randle truly put the rest of the league during his second year in New York, when he won the Most Improved Player Award, earned an All-Star berth, and competed his way to an All-NBA 2nd-Team selection, the first and only of his career thus far.

Randle's breakout season also saw the Knicks make a return to the postseason in 2021, although the roster's lack of support on offense left the versatile big man constantly forced into low-percentage shots. The Knicks were taken care of handily in the first round, and it wasn't until Brunson joined the team that New York would return to the playoffs in 2023.

New York Knicks' Offensive Statistics Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 ORTG 110.2 109.7 117.0 117.0 APG 21.4 21.9 22.9 24.2 TS% 55.9 55.0% 57.7% 57.1% PIE 50.2 49.1 50.9 51.5

Brunson helped stabilize the Knicks' balance of offense and defense, although New York still lacked the consistency to advance past the second round despite the team's patented defense. The Knicks were able to mend their issues on offense by adding key names including Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, and Bojan Bogdanović, priming New York for the city's - and Randle's - most competitive playoff run in over a decade.

5 Paul George, James Harden & Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles has the big names, but they have to execute

No team has more high-profile names than the Los Angeles Clippers, who went all-in on their veteran roster by bringing in James Harden and retaining Russell Westbrook this summer.

The results have been rocky for Los Angeles since their blockbuster trade for Paul George and massive signing of Kawhi Leonard in 2019, as the franchise still has yet to make its first Western Conference Finals appearance.

Injuries to Leonard have limited the Clippers' potential in recent postseasons, but with the regular season ending in the coming weeks and a healthy roster in tow, this may be the year when the less-renowned L.A. team turns their fortunes around.

Individual Accolades, 2023-24 Los Angeles Clippers Category Harden George Westbrook Leonard All-Star 10 9 9 6 All-NBA 7 6 9 5 MVPs 1 0 1 0 Career Win Shares 166.1 87.6 110.3 99.2

The Clippers have been dominant on offense this season, largely due to their former and current All-Star talents buying into their roles. Considering most of Los Angeles' roster is built with players on the wrong side of 30, this may be the best chance for many of them to win their first title - including former MVPs Harden and Westbrook.

If Leonard's heroics continue into the playoffs and Los Angeles' most recent high-profile additions don't crater when the lights are brightest, the Clippers may be able to break the streak that has been haunting the franchise since their creation. However, considering the past underwhelming playoff performances by almost everyone and the team's vulnerable defense, that will be much easier said than done.