Highlights Over the years, The Rock has become one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

He has competed at 11 WrestleManias, having some of the best matches on the card.

He'll return to the ring on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, so it's time to look at his history at the event so far.

The Rock is an absolute legend in professional wrestling. Through all his iterations, Dwayne Johnson has over 27 years of in-ring experience and has a career few could match. Thanks to his career in Hollywood, he's one of the biggest stars in the world and even finds himself on the Board of Directors at WWE’s parent company TKO.

Related 25 best WWE wrestlers of all time Wrestling has had some incredible wrestlers walk through its doors, including The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, and the 100 best have been ranked

He is now back in the world of WWE and will be teaming with Roman Reigns to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40. So, what better time to reflect on all of The Great One’s previous ventures onto the Grandest Stage of Them All, as GIVEMESPORT ranks every single Rock match at WrestleMania ever.

To come up with the definitive ranking, several different factors were taken into account:

Match quality

Atmosphere

Impact

The Rock's 11 WrestleMania matches (ranked) Rank Match Event 1. The Rock vs Hulk Hogan WrestleMania 18 2. The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 17 3. The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 15 4. The Rock vs John Cena WrestleMania 28 5. The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 19 6. The Rock vs John Cena WrestleMania 29 7. The Rock and Mick Foley vs Evolution WrestleMania 20 8. The Rock vs Mick Foley vs Big Show vs Triple H WrestleMania 2000 9. The Rock vs Ken Shamrock WrestleMania 14 10. Rocky Maivia vs The Sultan WrestleMania 13 11. The Rock vs Erick Rowan WrestleMania 32

11 The Rock vs Erick Rowan

WrestleMania 32

At WrestleMania 32, there weren’t many fans who expected to see The Great One compete in the ring. At the time, The Rock was simply there to announce the attendance of the show, making an extremely elaborate entrance which included cheerleaders and setting his own name on fire, soaking in the adulation from the crowd. As he was announcing the number of fans in the stadium that night, though, Johnson was interrupted by The Wyatt Family, and the bell sounded for a match between Erick Rowan and the then 44-year-old.

To say this was a ‘match’ would be doing it a favour, as from start to finish it only lasted six seconds. Admittedly, there wouldn't have been many expecting a classic when an impromptu contest between Erick Rowan and the eight-time WWE Champion was made, but Rock simply hit his finishing move and recorded a victory at ‘Mania 32.

10 The Rock vs The Sultan

WrestleMania 13

Counting his squash of Rowan, 2016 was Rock’s 11th WrestleMania match. But, when he took on The Sultan at WrestleMania 13, it was his first time appearing on the Show of Shows. Under his Rocky Maivia name, Johnson defended the WWF Intercontinental Championship against the future Rikishi in 1997.

At the time, his pure babyface character wasn’t quite connecting with the audience, and he was on the brink of outright rejection from the fans. This match didn’t land and was met with strong apathy from spectators and even the commentary team, who weren’t all that focused on the action. Rocky did win, but his victory came via a roll-up which didn’t particularly do much to impress.

9 The Rock vs Ken Shamrock

WrestleMania 14

One year on from the match with The Sultan, Johnson was more comfortable facing Ken Shamrock under his iconic ‘The Rock’ name. As was the case 12 months earlier, this was a bout for the Intercontinental Championship, and this one had much more fire to it. The two brawled immediately and exchanged blows both in and out of the ring in an intense battle.

When it came down to it, Shamrock actually made The Rock submit to the Ankle Lock, but, even when the Nation of Domination tried to break the hold post-match, Ken was determined to keep applying the hold. This made the referee reverse the original decision and keep the title on Rock, something that infuriated Shamrock. A very promising showing.

8 The Rock vs Triple H vs Mick Foley vs Big Show

WrestleMania 2000

The four-way match that closed WrestleMania 2000 was chaotic, to say the least. For Rock, it was his second-ever time going on last at the Show of Shows, and it was certainly star-studded. With a McMahon in every corner, Johnson (the Royal Rumble winner) was flanked by Mr. McMahon in a four-way elimination match featuring WWF Champion Triple H, Mick Foley and The Big Show.

In the elimination bout, Johnson was among the final two, going 20 minutes with Triple H after all other competitors had been eliminated. However, it wasn’t he who walked out as the champion, as Vince turned on Rock, allowing The Game to keep hold of the WWF Title in a convoluted and sometimes confusing close to ‘Mania 16.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The WrestleMania 2000 main event was the longest match that The Rock had at the Showcase of the Immortals (38:00)

7 The Rock and Mick Foley vs Evolution

WrestleMania 20

At WrestleMania 20 in 2004, The Rock ‘N’ Sock connection reunited to take on Evolution. At the time, Foley was locked in a feud with the legendary group, and in particular, Randy Orton, which boiled over to the point that Rock needed to make a return to assist his former partner against the dominant faction. But, despite his comeback, the numbers still weren’t even as the People's Champ and Foley took on Orton, Ric Flair and Batista in a 2-on-3 handicap match at the Show of Shows.

The match itself mixed flurries of entertaining action with comedy from two of wrestling’s most charismatic men ever in Rock and Flair. It was the right blend of established legend and future star, as Orton pinned Foley following a successful RKO. A man down, Rock ‘N’ Sock weren't able to overcome Evolution on the night, but this proved to be exactly what was needed, as the feud rattled on into the following pay-per-view.

6 The Rock vs John Cena II

WrestleMania 29

As we’ll get to, WWE marketed the first meeting between The Rock and John Cena as a ‘Once in a Lifetime’ occurrence. Yet, when John won the Royal Rumble in 2013, it became abundantly clear that The Rock would emerge victorious over CM Punk in their WWE Title match on the same show, setting up a second historic meeting one year on from when The Great One pinned the leader of the Cenation in Miami.

The match features references to their original encounter and does feel big time as two of the most iconic stars ever clashed over the WWE Championship. Ultimately though, Rock suffered an abdominal muscle injury during the contest which had an effect on the proceedings. Cena came out on top (to the dismay of the audience) and it spelt the end of Rock’s last real run in WWE until 2024.

5 The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin III

WrestleMania 19

2003 saw the third ‘Mania match between Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in five years, and the last time that the two icons would share the ring on the biggest stage. This time, Rock returned to the company as a heel and was hell-bent on finally getting a WrestleMania win over The Rattlesnake after two unsuccessful defences of the WWF Title against him.

It was the rivalry that defined the Attitude Era and made a generation of fans fall in love with wrestling, and, while this match wasn’t as strong as the other two which we’ll get to later, it was a great ending to the pair’s journey together, with Rock even whispering to Austin that he loved him post-match in a moment that Stone Cold still gets emotional about to this day. The Great One finally got the win over his longtime foe, and the match would prove to be Austin’s last until his one-off bout with Kevin Owens at ‘Mania 38 in 2022.

4 The Rock vs John Cena I

WrestleMania 28

After a year’s build, it finally came time for The Rock to face John Cena in The Great One’s hometown of Miami, Florida. The pair had been on a collision course since the previous year’s Mania (when Rock played a big part in Cena’s loss to The Miz), and they’d even teamed up to take on the Awesome Truth on the way to their eventual showdown, but, given that the match was announced on the Raw after ‘Mania 27, fans were more than ready to see them mix it up when the bell rang.

The match has a lot of quality and plays off how both men have too much pride to lose to the other. The ending of the match became infamous, too, as it was only Cena’s overconfidence and attempt at mimicking The Rock which ended up costing him. At the time, we thought The Great One’s win was final, but ‘Mania 28 was a useful tool in prolonging the story as Cena battled back from a tough year in 2012 to claim the WWE title a year down the line.

3 The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin I

WrestleMania 15

The first time that Rock and Austin graced the ‘Mania stage together, it was clear that they could create magic together. Immediately getting in each other’s faces, the no DQ match started with an awesome brawl which saw them fight into the crowd. It’s captivating from start to finish and even features Austin becoming the first person to kick out of the Rock Bottom (as cited by JR on commentary).

The Great One grows so frustrated that he hits his iconic finisher on the ref, and this is where the match features an appearance from Vince McMahon. Mankind comes to save The Rattlesnake once the numbers were against him, and the fans rejoiced when Foley counted the deciding fall to have Austin win the WWF Title again.

2 The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

WrestleMania 17

‘Mania X-7 is many people’s favourite ever edition of the Show of Shows, and this match is a lot of the reason behind that. This was a truly legendary contest that saw both Rock and Austin walk in as babyfaces, as the first man to win the Royal Rumble three times chased down another WWF Title. One thing was clear, The Rattlesnake was desperate to win.

The match itself references to their ‘Mania 15 match and other key moments from both of their careers and was a clash between two of WWE’s most popular and celebrated stars of all time. Of course, the ending of the match doesn’t sit well with most people, as turning Austin heel was certainly a very bold move, but there’s no taking away from how huge the moment was, regardless of anything that followed ‘Mania X-7. A classic.

Related Ranking every WWE WrestleMania main event since 2000 The Undertaker, John Cena and Roman Reigns all feature as we ranked every match to close Mania in the 21st century

1 The Rock vs Hollywood Hulk Hogan

WrestleMania 18

This was truly iconic. It doesn’t get much bigger than Hulk Hogan vs The Rock, and, despite The Great One coming in as the babyface combatant, the crowd overwhelmed the occasion and cheered Hogan like the hero as the experienced duo in-ring rode the wave and went along with what the crowd wanted to see. Just Rock and Hogan being in the ring together created a magnetic energy which had so much gravitas.

The match itself really should’ve main evented WrestleMania 18, as the crowd were more into this than anything else on the card. The iconic clash blew the roof off of the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, and it was truly a legendary showdown. While the actual in-ring work wasn't quite as impressive as his wars with Stone Cold, the storytelling and the atmosphere surrounding the bout make it worthy of being called the Great One's best-ever WrestleMania match.