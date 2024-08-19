Highlights Highly specialised set-piece coaches like Arsenal's Nicolas Jover are key to a team's success from corners and free-kicks.

Some clubs, such as Everton and Nottingham Forest, opt for a collaborative approach to handling set-pieces.

Changes in set-piece coaching staff, like Leicester's appointment of Andrew Hughes, aim to address weaknesses and improve performance.

Free kicks, corners, and throw-ins. On the surface, these moments in a football match seem straightforward - find a teammate in the same kit and hope they can make something happen. But behind every set-piece stoppage, there’s someone on the bench, anxiously waiting to see if their hours of work on the training ground will pay off.

Whether it’s perfectly positioning a towering centre-back to clear the danger or executing a cleverly rehearsed short corner that leads to a brilliant goal, these moments are anything but simple. With that in mind, here are all 20 set piece coaches in the Premier League.

Club Set-Piece Coach Arsenal Nicolas Jover Aston Villa Austin MacPhee Bournemouth Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper Brentford Keith Andrews Brighton Hove and Albion Jonas Scheuermann and Marco Knopp Chelsea Bernardo Cueva Crystal Palace Michael Angerschmid and Ronald Brunmayr Everton Sean Dyche, Ian Woan and Steve Stone Fulham Antonios Lemonakis Ipswich Mark Hudson Leicester Andrew Hughes Liverpool Arne Slot Manchester City Carlos Vicens Manchester United Andreas Georgson Newcastle United Jason Tindall and Stephen Purhces Nottingham Forest Nuno Espírito Santo, Rui Pedro Silva and Julio Figueroa Southampton Lewis Mahoney Tottenham Hotspur Ryan Mason and Mile Jedinak West Ham Julen Lopetegui, Pablo Sanz, Oscar Caro, and Juan Peinado Wolves Jack Wilson

Related Every Premier League Club's Latest Stadium Plans (Complete Guide) The latest on every Premier League club's stadium and potential expansion plans, including Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City and more.

Arsenal

Nicolas Jover

Dubbed Arsenal's “set-piece guru,” Nicolas Jover has significantly impacted the Gunners' performances since joining Mikel Arteta's coaching staff. After impressing at Manchester City, Jover came to north London and quickly became a key figure under Arteta.

His expertise has helped Arsenal score more goals from corners than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues over the past three seasons (42). Under the German-born coach, the Gunners have found the back of the net once every 16 corners.

Jover’s influence isn't limited to attack; he also excels in organising defensive set-pieces. When Arsenal are defending a late lead, Arteta often calls Jover to the touchline to guide the team’s structure. His work has been crucial in Arsenal’s rise and could be key in their pursuit of a long-awaited Premier League title.

Aston Villa

Austin MacPhee

Appointed by Dean Smith in 2021, MacPhee continues to serve as Aston Villa’s set-piece coach, playing a crucial role in their Champions League qualification. In addition to his work in the Midlands, MacPhee is also part of Steve Clarke’s backroom staff for the Scotland national team.

Under MacPhee’s guidance, Villa became the first team in Europe to score 20 goals from set-pieces last season, a testament to his impact on the training ground. He is the only coach from the 2021 staff who remains at the club, with his importance further highlighted when Unai Emery recognised the value of having a dedicated set-piece genius.

Bournemouth

Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth had an impressive campaign last season, finishing 12th in the Premier League. While the Cherries’ backroom staff is filled with influential figures, none focus exclusively on set-pieces.

Instead, the club has developed a collaborative approach, with coaches working together behind the scenes on various aspects of the game. Iraola works closely with Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper, and Pablo de la Torre.

Elphick, a former Bournemouth captain, and Cooper were both promoted to the first team after successful stints coaching the club’s academy. De la Torre, meanwhile, focuses more on fitness and warm-ups to ensure the squad are ready for matchday.

Related Nottingham Forest & Bournemouth Want Everton Target Vitor Roque The Toffees were thought to be leading the race for the Barcelona star but they could face problems from other Premier League clubs

Brentford

Keith Andrews

This summer, Brentford bolstered their backroom staff by signing Keith Andrews from relegated Sheffield United. The 43-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having served as assistant manager under Stephen Kenny for the Republic of Ireland and in the same role at MK Dons during the 2015/16 season.

Andrews was brought in to replace former coach Bernardo Cueva, who left for Chelsea last season for a £750,000 fee. Cueva has joined up with new Blues boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

While it’s still early days, Brentford fans are eager to see how Andrews' work will translate on the pitch. With set-pieces being a major strength for the club, Andrews faces the challenge of continuing the success that Cueva established.

Related Ivan Toney Left Out of Brentford Squad as Exit Advances Ivan Toney has long been linked with a move away from Brentford but a surprise club has seemingly taken the lead in the race for his signature

Brighton and Hove Albion

Jonas Scheuermann and Marco Knopp

Following Fabian Hürzeler's arrival at Brighton, adjustments were made to the backroom staff. Former set-piece coach Nick Stanley departed for Norwich City just days before the club’s first pre-season game against Kashima Antlers.

In a recent reshuffle, goalkeeping coach Marco Knopp was tasked with overseeing defensive set-pieces, while assistant head coach Jonas Scheuermann focused on attacking set-plays. Scheuermann’s impact was quickly evident during Brighton’s friendlies in Tokyo, where the Seagulls scored from corners in each game.

However, they’ll want to tighten up defensively after conceding from a free-kick against Verdy. Brighton fans are hopeful that these changes will lead to improved set-piece performances, an area which has been one of concern for some time.

Related Every Dan Ashworth Signing During Time at Brighton & Newcastle (Ranked) Considering how impressive the sporting director's transfer record has been over the years, it's no wonder Manchester United want him

Chelsea

Bernardo Cueva

Chelsea struck a deal with Brentford to bring Bernardo Cueva on board, integrating the Mexican set-piece coach into Enzo Maresca’s staff this summer. The 36-year-old had previously made a significant impact at Brentford due to him playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

While Cueva’s appointment was initially confirmed by then-manager Mauricio Pochettino, he now faces the challenge of adapting to Maresca’s management style. Known for his data-driven approach, Cueva focuses on optimising scoring opportunities from set-pieces and minimising vulnerabilities during opponent set-plays.

As he settles into his new role at Stamford Bridge, Cueva’s expertise will be crucial in improving Chelsea’s effectiveness at set-pieces and strengthening their overall performances. This is one of many changes aimed at propelling the Blues up the table next season.

Crystal Palace

Michael Angerschmid and Ronald Brunmayr

Both Michael Angerschmid and Ronald Brunmayr, who previously worked with Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, were brought along when Glasner took over at Crystal Palace. The duo were introduced to replace Dean Kiely, who was reassigned to focus primarily on goalkeeping duties under Glasner’s new arrangements.

When the Austrian joined Crystal Palace in February, he emphasised a collaborative approach within his coaching team. Despite appointing two new set-piece coaches, he encouraged all staff members to contribute their ideas. This inclusive strategy being implemented to enhance the team’s performance through a collective effort.

Glasner said:

"For me, it’s not [pointing at someone and] saying ‘you are responsible for set-pieces’ and ‘you are not allowed to say something about it’. We were all sitting here and discussing for several hours about the whole situation – everybody can have a good impact and then I take a decision."

Everton

Sean Dyche, Ian Woan and Steve Stone

It is no surprise that Sean Dyche’s Everton excel at set-pieces. Dyche has always focused on maximising the impact of free kicks and corners, a strategy he first implemented at Burnley.

Despite their success, Everton do not have a single staff member solely responsible for set-pieces. Instead, it is a collective effort involving Sean Dyche, Ian Woan and Steve Stone.

Dyche highlights the crucial role of the club’s analysts in developing and executing effective set-piece strategies. With Everton boasting the tallest squad in the Premier League last season, the blend of physical advantage and detailed research is set to drive continued success.

Fulham

Antonios Lemonakis

Marco Silva places great emphasis on the makeup of his backroom staff at Fulham, keeping a small, close-knit team to assist him. This leaves no room for a dedicated set-piece coach. However, Antonios Lemonakis, the first-team performance analyst, plays a huge part in training. He has been with Silva since their time together at Olympiacos in 2015.

While Lemonakis isn’t specifically tasked with improving set-pieces, his role is crucial in adapting the team’s approach to different opponents. He provides Silva with detailed tactical analysis that influences match strategies.

Lemonakis has become one of Silva’s closest friends, and it’s evident that the Fulham manager places complete trust in him. This strong bond demonstrates the hard work Lemonakis completes behind the scenes in Silva’s coaching setup.

Related 8 Most Successful Premier League Teams From Set Pieces Since 2009/10 GIVEMESPORT look at the most successful teams from set-pieces in the Premier League since 2009/10.

Ipswich

Mark Hudson

Kieran McKenna recently appointed Mark Hudson as a set-piece and first-team coach, just ahead of the Ipswich Town’s first Premier League season in 22 years. Hudson’s most recent role was with Sheffield United’s backroom staff last season.

Hudson began his coaching career in the Huddersfield Town academy and took charge of the first team on a caretaker basis twice. He later moved to Cardiff, where he eventually became the manager during the 2022/23 season.

McKenna has been working closely with Hudson throughout pre-season, and the newly appointed coach travelled with the Ipswich squad to their training camp in Germany. It’s a huge responsibility for Hudson, especially as the club embarks on its most important season in years.

Leicester City

Andrew Hughes

One of Steve Cooper’s first moves as Leicester manager this summer was appointing highly-rated set-piece coach Andrew Hughes. Hughes joined the Foxes from Norwich, with Leicester fending off interest from Brentford who were looking to replace the departing Bernardo Cueva.

Hughes was impressed by Cooper’s plans for the season and Leicester’s impressive training ground, leading him to choose the Midlands club over Brentford. Cooper had identified a set-piece coach as a priority, viewing it as a key element for success at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes urgently needed to address their set-piece problems, particularly in defence. It is clear that Hughes’s appointment aims to rectify these issues ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool

Arne Slot

Upon Arne Slot’s arrival at Liverpool, the club officials prioritised hiring a set-piece coach before his first pre-season game. However, five matches have passed and the recruitment for the role has yet to be completed.

Last season, assistant coach Peter Krawietz managed set-piece duties, but the club’s hierarchy aim to elevate this to a dedicated, full-time position. Liverpool have looked to the success of set-piece coaches like Nicolas Jover at Arsenal for inspiration.

The club even advertised the position on LinkedIn, requiring candidates to hold a UEFA A Licence or equivalent. Filling this gap in their backroom staff is essential before their season begins on Saturday.

Related Who is Arne Slot - Dutch Manager Now Favourite For Liverpool Job A closer look at Arne Slot, the Dutch manager who has emerged as the new favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Manchester City

Carlos Vicens

Carlos Vicens joined Manchester City as a youth coach in 2017, and his exceptional knowledge led to a promotion to the first team four years later. His expertise quickly became evident, as City’s record from set-pieces started to considerably improve.

Vicens, who works alongside Pep Guardiola as his assistant manager, has played a significant role in the team’s successes since his promotion. Although he previously worked with set-piece performance analyst Jack Wilson, Wilson has moved on to a new role at Wolves.

As Manchester City search for a replacement, Vicens will take on full responsibility for set-pieces on the training pitch. His attention to detail will be important as the club look towards a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Manchester United

Andreas Georgson

Erik ten Hag has been reshuffling his backroom staff in preparation for the new season, yet the dugout still lacks a dedicated set-piece coach. However, set-pieces are likely to see improvement with the addition of Andreas Georgson as a first-team coach. Though his role is not specifically focused on set-pieces, Georgson is well-known in the industry for his expertise in this area.

Manchester United paid a small buyout clause to release Georgson from his contract as manager of Norwegian club Lillestrøm. He previously held set-piece coaching roles at Arsenal, Brentford, and Southampton.

Jason Wilcox, the Reds’ new technical director, has a strong relationship with Georgson, having appointed him at Southampton just last year. Improving set-pieces remains a priority for Manchester United, who only scored nine goals from dead-ball situations last season.

Newcastle United

Jason Tindall and Stephen Purches

The Magpies are another club without a dedicated set-piece coach, relying instead on assistant coach Jason Tindall for his expertise. Tindall, who is Eddie Howe’s right-hand man, is known for his overwhelming presence in the technical area.

As an assistant manager, Tindall handles tactical adjustments, pressing techniques and, importantly, set-piece organisation. He collaborates closely with first team coach Stephen Purches to develop strategies for set-plays.

Despite these efforts, Newcastle, like Manchester United, only managed to score nine goals from set-pieces last season. However, this shouldn’t diminish the thorough work Tindall and Purches perform behind the scenes.

Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espírito Santo, Rui Pedro Silva and Julio Figueroa

Nuno Espirito Santo is known for his close-knit backroom team, but upon his arrival at Nottingham Forest, the club had recently appointed set-piece coach Simon Rusk. Nuno decided to retain Rusk for the remainder of the season.

He was brought in as the club’s first ever set-piece coach in December 2023. However, Rusk’s impact on the first team was limited and his tenure at the City Ground proved challenging.

Rusk has since left to become the manager of Southampton’s Under 21s, and now Nuno’s staff collectively handle set-pieces. This is still an area of concern for Forest fans as the team conceded a league high 22 goals from dead ball situations in the 2023/24 season.

Southampton

Lewis Mahoney

Since Andreas Georgson’s departure to Lillestrøm in December 2023, Southampton have lacked a dedicated set-piece coach. Russell Martin chose to distribute the responsibilities across his existing backroom staff.

Midway through last season, Martin indicated he was not keen on hiring a new set-piece coach while battling for promotion. It appears he has remained committed to this approach, as the Saints have yet to appoint a replacement for Georgson.

To support the team, the club have brought in set-piece analyst Lewis Mahoney. Given the Saints’ recent promotion successes, significant changes to the backroom staff seem unlikely for now.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Mason and Mile Jedinak

It seems like we are beginning to have a flurry of clubs who do not employ a dedicated set-piece coach, and Tottenham are no different. Instead, Mile Jedinak manages defensive dead-ball situations, while Ryan Mason oversees attacking set-pieces.

Ange Postecoglou has dismissed the idea of hiring a full-time set-piece coach, believing that such responsibilities should be integrated into other coaching roles. The Australian emphasises that the key to effective set-pieces is not the variety of routines but the quality of delivery into the box.

Postecoglou said:

“It’s just not how I work. I always try to create a collective environment for everything we do, so that nothing is separated. I wouldn’t feel comfortable bringing in specialists for one particular area. Just for the way I work more than anything else.”

West Ham

Julen Lopetegui, Pablo Sanz, Oscar Caro, and Juan Peinado

With Julen Lopetegui’s summer arrival, West Ham experienced a complete overhaul of their backroom staff ahead of the new season. However, the former Real Madrid manager did not bring in a set-piece specialist. It is likely that Lopetegui will collaborate with his coaches Pablo Sanz, Oscar Caro, and Juan Peinado to devise their dead-ball strategies.

As the season progresses, it will become evident who takes charge in the technical area during key set-piece moments. Their pre-season preparations seemed promising, with Danny Ings scoring a free-kick against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in a 2-2 draw during Lopetegui’s first game in charge.